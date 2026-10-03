Karnataka's leather puppets on display in Kolkata discuss evolution, sustainability, and social contexts

Leather or modern materials

A section of the exhibition also discusses how the puppets are actually made from the hides after treating them, followed by delicate carving, intricate designs, and colour-filling. The calculative part was the placing of the bamboos to make these leather puppets truly functional. This gives rise to the inevitable question of why use a sturdy material like leather for shadow puppetry. Vijayashree responds, “The translucent quality of the parchment is ideal for bringing out the rich natural colours used in their making. Since the layer of skin is thin, it is an ideal medium for storytelling when illuminated from behind, allowing the intricate punched patterns to cast glowing, detailed silhouettes.”

But with time, every craft adapts from newer facilities. So did new materials like synthetic leather or plastic enter the field? She answers, “Yes, synthetic leather, plastic, and even OMR sheets are now being used as materials to make these puppets. There are multiple reasons for this. Particularly the changing market forces and the difficulty in getting hide or skin. Natural pigments have given way to easily artificial colours in tubes and bottles, as preparing natural colours are time-consuming and laborious. Sourcing the required raw materials for preparing pigments is also challenging.”