Pithuli to paint: Did you know about this traditional method of making alpona during festivities

Benefits of Pithuli

Many would ponder how and why rice paste would be beneficial in this case? There are four simple explanations to this question. First, rice is a readily available ingredient in every household. Turning rice into a white pigment and adding more natural ingredients to diversify colours would have been the easiest thing to do. Second, rice itself is a symbolism of prosperity. Many deities are seen holding bowls of rice. Furthermore, dry rice has always been offered during prayers, making it a suitable choice for making the alpona base. Third, rice paste was a biodegradable commodity. Easily wipe able after a few days, it left no trace, no dirt, permanent markings and easily soluble. Fourth, another interesting micro-tradition is the bhutayajna. This means that the rice particles in the pithuli can be seen as food for micro-organisms and smaller pests like ants and other insects.

Pithuli vs modern paints

Today alpona is no longer a craft taking shape inside houses and courtyards. Year after year, it has become a community practice where artists and locals take to streets to paint the longest alpona or largest alpona, or midnight alpona. Here one would reiterate that paint is used instead of the traditional pithuli. While that is correct and pithuli does face a tough competition from the pocket-friendly artificial paint, many traditional practitioners, individuals, artists, and bonedi bari households still use pithuli to make alpona. The reason being, maintaining tradition, spotlighting heritage and maneuvering the cotton wick and rice paste smoothly than a paintbrush. With time alpona is no longer a folk art form, it has become an annual ritualistic offering to the deity.