Monica Dhaka's photography exhibition turns acid attack scars into landscapes

Beyond the scar

The second part brings the context into focus, with eight black-and-white portraits and writings based on Dhaka’s conversations with survivors at the Brave Souls Foundation — model and activist Reshma Bano Qureshi, Premlata, Suniti, Mumta, Monika Pooja, Preeti and Shabnam.

Dhaka deliberately photographed the women smiling, wanting them to be part of the conversation rather than appear only as subjects of tragedy. “I wanted to give them a voice to tell the world how they want to be seen because we are more than just our scars,” she says.

Before photographing them, she spent time at the foundation, eating and talking with the women and conducting group and one-on-one interviews. To explain her approach to photographing their scars, Dhaka showed the women a close-up of elephant skin. Most mistook it for tree bark or a tree trunk until she revealed the full image.

Dhaka was conscious of avoiding the familiar question, “What happened to you?” Instead, she wanted to ask how the women wanted society to see them. During one group discussion, Shabnam, who was 13 at the time of her attack, said she did not want to be called ‘bechari’. She spoke about being placed in a box by society, with people assuming she could not study, work, or get married.

The women also spoke to her about everyday experiences rarely included in conversations around acid attacks. Going to a park or restaurant, for instance, can involve covering their faces because of stares, laughter or people worrying that their children might be frightened. “Some said they were no longer invited to family functions,” adds Dhaka.

The experience also changed Dhaka’s own understanding of acid attacks. For the artist, the project also raises questions about how society defines beauty and judges people through their bodies. “I just feel sometimes we all are so privileged, that we can go out in a park or to a restaurant without thinking about anything,” Dhaka says. “I’m humbled. I started appreciating what I have and it’s grounded me so much.”

Dhaka hopes to take the exhibition to more cities in India and extend the work through conversations with survivors, possibly as a podcast or documentary. She has also approached organisations in the UK and hopes to develop the project there, with the work set to be exhibited at the Photo Fringe 2026 exhibition next month. “This is an ongoing project,” she says. “I’m still not done.”

This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith