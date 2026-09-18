This exhibition in Hyderabad explores identity, memory and belonging

Bringing together the work of 23 artists in an exploration of identity, love, faith, grief and nature, Transition: A Continuity to Change represents the changing identities of artists and their art, of living traditions and their transition to something more, and the ebb and flow of cultural identity.

Focusing on the idea that artists don’t have to start from scratch but can draw from a long history for inspiration in order to change and progress, curator Attri Chetan put together the work of artists whose work captures the conversation between Indian and Western art.

From Meitei rituals to costume-clad ceramics, mixed-media works map the dialogue between Indian and Western art and the search for self

Working primarily in handbuilt ceramics, Delhi-based sculptor Srinia Chowdhury creates layered characters using form, colour, costume and surface. Drawing from personal observation, Indian visual traditions, folklore and popular culture, she translates familiar references into contemporary characters that hold vulnerability, contradiction and resilience. Sculptures from Srinia’s Costume Party series and ceramic wall plates from I AM I both engage with the tension between personal and socially constructed identities from different directions.