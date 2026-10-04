Best destinations for art lovers beyond the usual museum capitals

Paris has the Louvre. Madrid has the Prado. New York has enough galleries to fill several holidays. They are wonderful places to be if you like art, but they have also made the art trip rather easy to picture: book a museum ticket, follow the map, stand in front of the famous painting and join the crowd moving towards the next room.

Elsewhere, art can require a little more looking.

In Mexico City, murals are part of the city’s visual vocabulary. Diego Rivera’s enormous works are the obvious starting point, but the tradition of putting art in public spaces has carried on through generations of artists. Walls, old buildings and cultural centres become canvases, while galleries and artist-run spaces have spread through neighbourhoods such as Roma and San Miguel Chapultepec. The city’s older architecture adds another layer, with Aztec, colonial and modern Mexico often occupying the same few blocks.