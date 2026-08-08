Five hidden creative spaces in Chennai where to spend an afternoon

Chennai’s café culture is well known, yet the city holds quieter places where an afternoon can unfold without the press of orders and chatter. These five spaces offer room to linger, look and occasionally join in, each with its own unhurried rhythm.
Cholamandal Artists’ Village, set on the East Coast Road at Injambakkam, remains one of the city’s most enduring creative enclaves. Established decades ago as a self-supporting community, it spreads across shaded grounds that hold studios, a sculpture garden and galleries. Visitors move at their own pace between permanent displays of painting, sculpture and craft, pausing on open-air benches where the sea breeze softens the heat. An afternoon here feels less like a visit and more like stepping into a continuing conversation among makers.
In Virugambakkam, Art Cube Gallery occupies a converted family home on a quiet residential street in Elango Nagar. The rooms display contemporary paintings, sculptures, photography and mixed-media works by both emerging and established artists. Light moves gently across the walls through the afternoon, and the scale remains intimate enough for unhurried looking. Occasional workshops take place, yet even on quieter days the space rewards simply sitting with the work.
Further south in Kottivakkam, the CPB Darkroom at the Chennai Photo Biennale Lighthouse offers a different kind of stillness. Dedicated to analogue processes, the dimly lit rooms smell faintly of chemicals and paper. Workshops on film development or alternative printing run at intervals, but the space itself invites simply watching images emerge or browsing the small collection of related books. Time stretches here in the half-light.
IDAM, tucked into a residential street in Kodambakkam, functions as an intimate cultural room. Afternoons may find pottery wheels turning, small performances taking shape or simply people reading on low seats. The scale is modest; nothing feels staged for display. It is a place where one can sit through a session or simply occupy a corner without explanation.
In Teynampet, Untangle gathers people around tables stacked with jigsaw puzzles, logic puzzles and board games. The collection ranges from modest pieces to vast landscapes that demand hours of quiet concentration. Families and individuals settle in for long stretches, the atmosphere calm rather than competitive. An afternoon can pass entirely in the slow satisfaction of fitting one piece after another.
None of these places demands performance. They simply offer room to spend time differently, away from the familiar circuit of tables and menus. In a city that moves quickly, that quiet invitation is rare enough to matter.
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