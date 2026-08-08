Five hidden creative spaces in Chennai where to spend an afternoon

Chennai’s café culture is well known, yet the city holds quieter places where an afternoon can unfold without the press of orders and chatter. These five spaces offer room to linger, look and occasionally join in, each with its own unhurried rhythm.

Away from the usual haunts, creativity thrives in unexpected city corners

Cholamandal Artists’ Village, set on the East Coast Road at Injambakkam, remains one of the city’s most enduring creative enclaves. Established decades ago as a self-supporting community, it spreads across shaded grounds that hold studios, a sculpture garden and galleries. Visitors move at their own pace between permanent displays of painting, sculpture and craft, pausing on open-air benches where the sea breeze softens the heat. An afternoon here feels less like a visit and more like stepping into a continuing conversation among makers.

In Virugambakkam, Art Cube Gallery occupies a converted family home on a quiet residential street in Elango Nagar. The rooms display contemporary paintings, sculptures, photography and mixed-media works by both emerging and established artists. Light moves gently across the walls through the afternoon, and the scale remains intimate enough for unhurried looking. Occasional workshops take place, yet even on quieter days the space rewards simply sitting with the work.

Further south in Kottivakkam, the CPB Darkroom at the Chennai Photo Biennale Lighthouse offers a different kind of stillness. Dedicated to analogue processes, the dimly lit rooms smell faintly of chemicals and paper. Workshops on film development or alternative printing run at intervals, but the space itself invites simply watching images emerge or browsing the small collection of related books. Time stretches here in the half-light.