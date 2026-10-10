Hampi Art Labs unveils Red Rocks, Rivers and Monkeys, a new exhibition

“An exhibition title should distill its essence so that visitors know exactly what to expect. While all three elements are woven throughout the exhibition, each artist addresses them through distinctly different creative methodologies. The exhibition reveals vast lands, intricate water systems, diverse wildlife — such as bears and dogs — and the nuanced ways in which humans share these lands and rich natural resources with other species. Their practices complement one another beautifully. Atul approaches the landscape through a macro-lens, using his camera to explore a broad framework: the river, the dam and the mountain. Conversely, Robert focuses on the microsystems within the same region, closely observing individual species and their occasional interactions with humans,” he shares.

Atul Bhalla’s What the Narihalla Hides (Subsumed Landscape-III) points towards the things a landscape can conceal, while Five Hills for Hanuman brings mythology into a geography already thick with associations. In Evidence I and II, the act of looking itself becomes part of the enquiry. Elsewhere, Lapwing’s Nest on Rocks and A Frog on the Top of the Hill draw attention to smaller forms of life within the expansive terrain. A bird’s nest or a frog perched on a hill may appear incidental against Hampi’s monumental scale, but here they become ways of reading the ecosystem beyond its famous ruins