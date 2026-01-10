Hampi Art Labs’ new exhibition reimagines indigo beyond a natural textile dye

We took a quick trip to the ancient city for a walk-through of this exhibition with Meera to discover how differently this exhibition traces the journey of indigo. If you didn’t already know, natural indigo dye is made from plants, primarily from the leaves of the Indigofera Tinctoria.

“Blue Futures reveals indigo’s cultural depth through time, memory and making. If one spends time with each artwork, layers of history, mastery and lived knowledge begin to emerge. Indigo practices across India, Japan and Africa have long been connected through shared knowledge systems, trade routes and material exchanges. While each region retains its distinct identity of craftsmanship, these practices are bound together by indigo’s shades and its migratory histories. The exhibition allows these interconnections to surface quietly, through techniques, materials and the voices of practitioners embedded within the works,” Meera begins.