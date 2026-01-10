Zendaya gets a new wax statue — and the internet is divided
Madame Tussauds New York has just launched its latest addition to its collection of wax statues, that of global sensation Zendaya. Unveiled on January 6, her statue takes cues from her mind-blowing look at a Dune: Part Two fan meet-and-greet event in Mexico City, but its response from fans remains anything but consistent.
Zendaya’s latest wax figure sparks social media debate after New York debut
The statue depicts the Challengers actress in a bespoke Bottega Veneta-inspired outfit, complete with textured leather details, a thigh-split skirt, and statement jewellery. It also includes a recreation of her engagement ring, given to her by fiancé, Tom Holland. Despite the obvious attention to detail, fans took to social media to express their split reaction to whether the statue accurately represents the 29-year-old star.
Although there were some critics who hailed the statue as one of the more realistic celebrity impersonations to have appeared in a while, there seemed to be others who were not entirely sure. On Twitter, a netizen quipped, “good if you only stare at it for like four seconds.” It seemingly has a peculiar cast to the facial structure. “Looks like your Yiddish auntie in her heyday.”
In turn, many called the backlash “forced and cringe”, claiming that the figure in fact is an accurate representation.
It was no small task to create the statue. According to Madame Tussauds, a team of 20 expert artists worked for over a year to bring the figure to life. The process entailed sculpting the figure in clay and layering oil paint to capture Zendaya's natural glow. The proportions were based on hundreds of measurements taken at an in-person sitting with the star back in 2015.
"Zendaya has earned her place among today’s most recognisable and respected stars,” said Tiago Mogadouro, General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York. This latest unveiling marks her 10th wax figure globally, a testament to her enduring influence on fashion and film. The statue is now open to the public at the New York City location.