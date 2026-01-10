Zendaya gets a new wax statue — and the internet is divided

Madame Tussauds New York has just launched its latest addition to its collection of wax statues, that of global sensation Zendaya. Unveiled on January 6, her statue takes cues from her mind-blowing look at a Dune: Part Two fan meet-and-greet event in Mexico City, but its response from fans remains anything but consistent.

Zendaya’s latest wax figure sparks social media debate after New York debut

The statue depicts the Challengers actress in a bespoke Bottega Veneta-inspired outfit, complete with textured leather details, a thigh-split skirt, and statement jewellery. It also includes a recreation of her engagement ring, given to her by fiancé, Tom Holland. Despite the obvious attention to detail, fans took to social media to express their split reaction to whether the statue accurately represents the 29-year-old star.

Although there were some critics who hailed the statue as one of the more realistic celebrity impersonations to have appeared in a while, there seemed to be others who were not entirely sure. On Twitter, a netizen quipped, “good if you only stare at it for like four seconds.” It seemingly has a peculiar cast to the facial structure. “Looks like your Yiddish auntie in her heyday.”