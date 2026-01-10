Tableware with meaning: Plate & Peonie’s Bride-to-Bee collection for new couples

Among the standout pieces is the fantasia pink dinner plate, described simply and confidently as a favourite. Earthy yet refined, with a detailed trim and a muted pink hue, it works just as beautifully layered for a formal setting as it does mixed and matched for a vibrant, modern table.

Bride-to-Bee rethinks wedding season gifting as something more intentional. Every piece is more than an object; it is an invitation to create experiences. Curated from global artisans and ateliers, the collection strikes a thoughtful balance between artistry and utility, ensuring these gifts are as present in everyday life as they are during moments of celebration.

Prices start at INR 3,050.

Available online.

