Decoding the rise of anime pillows

There are several reasons why an anime pillow might be gaining prominence today. Keeping up with the immense popularity of the concept itself, it would be difficult to not have accompanying merchandise to up the marketing game. But keeping it apart, there are practical uses of anime pillows as well.

Comforting: While Bengali’s cannot live without their kol baalish or pash baalish, the similar concept is applied here, where the users find it comforting to hug their pillows. Remember these pillows have seen the truest face of a person. From endless tears to the happy smiles, the only fluffiness that actually one find comfort in are pillows and if they come in the shape of your favourite anime character, it feels as if someone’s listening to your woes. That apart, it also helps build proper sleep patterns and lends support for the side, back, leg alignments.