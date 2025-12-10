Decoding the rise of anime pillows

Japan has gifted the world, the concept of anime and yes it has become hugely popular today. From anime visuals to fan groups, to games to cards to even anime pillows that you can hug and sleep at nights, an anime fan has it all. These are often called dakimakura in local language and are large with anime characters printed on them. At times this artwork features on both sides. Moreover, for the ease of their utilitarian character, these pillow covers are easily removable and washed.
There are several reasons why an anime pillow might be gaining prominence today. Keeping up with the immense popularity of the concept itself, it would be difficult to not have accompanying merchandise to up the marketing game. But keeping it apart, there are practical uses of anime pillows as well.
Comforting: While Bengali’s cannot live without their kol baalish or pash baalish, the similar concept is applied here, where the users find it comforting to hug their pillows. Remember these pillows have seen the truest face of a person. From endless tears to the happy smiles, the only fluffiness that actually one find comfort in are pillows and if they come in the shape of your favourite anime character, it feels as if someone’s listening to your woes. That apart, it also helps build proper sleep patterns and lends support for the side, back, leg alignments.
Décor: If you room has a very quirky vibe then it fits right in with the theme. And if your space is designed keeping the anime theme in mind, then it is a must-have to elevate the look.
Fandom rules: The reason why anime pillows have gained prominence is because of the ever growing fan base. The more the public demand, the more character-sketches on the pillows or the varieties. These highly detailed illustrations make your favourite characters come out in their original and hypothetically fun ways to always be with you.