Are fabric conditioners suitable for blanket use?

If you ask if fabric conditioners should be used on blankets then the answer is a no and definitely not often. For blankets made of fabrics like fleece, Sherpa, micro-fiber, wool or comforters it should best be avoided for several reasons. Many blankets have a waxy coating for shine and soft feel. With the use of fabric conditioners over time, this coating and therefore the feel may disappear. Moreover, this can in turn lead to coarseness, decreased fluff, smelly blankets, making it less warm and more.

However, there are times when fabric conditioners can be used on blankets without any harm. If you are using a 100% cotton blanket with no traces of fleece, acrylic knit blankets or poly-cotton blends, then conditioners would actually help making the blankets softer than before. But even then, they should not be used during every wash. Ideally you can use it for the first wash of the season so that the blanket keeps you warm and comfortable throughout the season. And once at the end of the season before storing it, so that the conditioner works its way through and you get a softer wrap next winter.