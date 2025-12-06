Are fabric conditioners suitable for blanket use?

Why do you use a blanket? Yes, because it keeps you warm but also for the fact that it is soft and fluffy and you feel cosy in it. Oftentimes, like in the case of clothes, you tend to use fabric conditioners to make it softer, do you also think of putting in some conditioner for your blankets? Because if you so, you might be harming the fabric more than helping it and then again, if you don’t put conditioners under certain circumstances, you might be depriving the fabric of the softness it deserves. Thus, let’s take a look at the do’s and don’ts of softening blankets using fabric conditioners.
If you ask if fabric conditioners should be used on blankets then the answer is a no and definitely not often. For blankets made of fabrics like fleece, Sherpa, micro-fiber, wool or comforters it should best be avoided for several reasons. Many blankets have a waxy coating for shine and soft feel. With the use of fabric conditioners over time, this coating and therefore the feel may disappear. Moreover, this can in turn lead to coarseness, decreased fluff, smelly blankets, making it less warm and more.
However, there are times when fabric conditioners can be used on blankets without any harm. If you are using a 100% cotton blanket with no traces of fleece, acrylic knit blankets or poly-cotton blends, then conditioners would actually help making the blankets softer than before. But even then, they should not be used during every wash. Ideally you can use it for the first wash of the season so that the blanket keeps you warm and comfortable throughout the season. And once at the end of the season before storing it, so that the conditioner works its way through and you get a softer wrap next winter.
Interestingly, you also have alternatives to the conditioners. From using blanket-fabric specific detergents to washing in both cold and hot water are regular hacks. Besides, you can use wool dryer balls as well; or add in half cup white vinegar while washing the blankets so that their fluffiness is restored.