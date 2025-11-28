Pillow allergies: How to save yourself from this unwanted sickness?

Have you ever woken up feeling sneezy all the time, too lazy to get up and sometimes with your eyes watering? Now before you jump to the conclusion and blame the weather change or seasonal dust allergies etc, have you ever put in thought that this might be allergy induced by your pillows? Yes pillow allergies are real and they are very common. Here’s a breakdown of pillow allergies and all you need to know about them.
To cut a long story short, pillow allergies are triggered by allergens which live inside your pillows. These are so small that they are often unnoticed or invisible to the naked eyes. These allergens, when in contact with the skin can often cause irritation, redness, and pulmonary distress.
What causes pillow allergies?
Pillow allergies are caused due to different allergens like dust mites which feed on the dead skin. These are mostly found on warm and humid pillows and are a trigger for pulomary distress. During the monsoon, pillows have a tendency to absorb moisture and start growing molds and dew. Many times, the constituent of your pillow itself becomes a trigger for allergy. This is especially true in cases of feather. If you let your pets sleep with you on the bed, make sure you give it a good dust after they get down and keep it free of their fur at all time. This can also trigger pillow allergies. Moreover, check the ingredients that make up the pillow wash you use to clean them. Sometimes, ingredients used in the pillow wash can also be responsible for allergies.
If you start experiencing sleepless nights, frequent asthma attacks, coudhs and wheezes, skin rashes, watery eyes and nose, extreme sneezing etc, then you might want to check up on your pillows.
How to combat pillow allergies?
There are a few ways in which you can safeguard yourself from pillow allergies. First, never sleep directly on the pillow and always use a hypoallergenic pillow barrier cover. Second, wash your bed linens at least once a week with warm water and replace the covers. Third, keep changing the pillows themselves every 2-3 years. Fourth, if you notice that the pillow component is causing allergies, then contact an expert and change the pillow fill with foam, latex or microfibers. Fifth, keep your humidity in check. The more humid a room gets, the high chances of moisture retention develop. If these options do not help with your pillow allergies, then it may be time for you to consult an expert.