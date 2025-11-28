Pillow allergies: How to save yourself from this unwanted sickness?

To cut a long story short, pillow allergies are triggered by allergens which live inside your pillows. These are so small that they are often unnoticed or invisible to the naked eyes. These allergens, when in contact with the skin can often cause irritation, redness, and pulmonary distress.

What causes pillow allergies?

Pillow allergies are caused due to different allergens like dust mites which feed on the dead skin. These are mostly found on warm and humid pillows and are a trigger for pulomary distress. During the monsoon, pillows have a tendency to absorb moisture and start growing molds and dew. Many times, the constituent of your pillow itself becomes a trigger for allergy. This is especially true in cases of feather. If you let your pets sleep with you on the bed, make sure you give it a good dust after they get down and keep it free of their fur at all time. This can also trigger pillow allergies. Moreover, check the ingredients that make up the pillow wash you use to clean them. Sometimes, ingredients used in the pillow wash can also be responsible for allergies.

If you start experiencing sleepless nights, frequent asthma attacks, coudhs and wheezes, skin rashes, watery eyes and nose, extreme sneezing etc, then you might want to check up on your pillows.