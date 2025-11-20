Furoshiki gift wrapping: the sustainable way to present gifts

Japan is a country that is deeply embedded in its tradition including being conscious of not just people but also the environment. They champion sustainability in every little detail, ones as small as gift wrapping. The Furoshiki gift wrapping art has its origins in Japan and involves wrapping or carrying items in a cloth instead of using a paper. This method has several advantages and looks more like a handcrafted gifting rather than just wrapping.

Furoshiki gift wrapping comprises the use of fabric- old or new- but of good quality. Depending on the purpose of the gift and who one is giving the gift to in the social strata, the cloth may be of cotton, rayon, silk or other fibers. In fact, to make it look colourful, one can also use patchwork pieces or discarded pieces of cloth for the same.

The cloth, depending on its size can be adjusted with beautiful knots to wrap boxes, books, gifts with no symmetry, clothes etc. The cloths are often so chosen that they match the season or occasion. And the whole process just requires you to tie the cloth without the use of any tape or scissors, thereby preventing any wastage. This form of wrapping has different styles for different objects. Say the otsukai tsutsumi is the basic wrap for smaller objects while Kakushi tsutsumi is a more elegant style of wrapping.