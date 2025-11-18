6 ways to re-use old blankets this winter

Every winter you take out blankets, make them get the heat in the rooftop and then start using it for the season. Sometimes, after using a blanket for many years, you feel like it’s time to let go of it. But in this age of sustainability, there are several other things that you can turn your fluffy blankets into, instead of just throwing them away. While donation is also an option, if the blanket is not in good condition for it, other items can be handcrafted with an old blanket.
Before putting your blanket to any use, make sure it is well-washed and dried out. There should be no dust or mould present in the blanket body. Once the initial treatment is done, you can let your imagination flow.
Cushion Covers / Curtains
An old blanket is quite big and good enough to make at least a set of two to four cushion covers. You can also patch some old pieces of fabric from other discarded material and make insulated pillow covers, which look stylish, are sustainable and also act as a therapeutic craft. Moreover, if the blanket is lengthy, then you can also turn it into a curtain.
Furniture upholstery
More often than not, if you have to purchase furniture upholstery from the scratch, it might coast you a lot. To save the strain on your pockets and re-use old blankets, grab blankets with good designs and use them to make furniture upholstery. This is true not only for sofas and chairs, but also for your pet beds where the inner cushioning can be done with old blankets.
Blanket Fashion
Can blankets be used to make utility items only? Think again because they can be used to make wearable fashion too. If you have a bright coloured blanket or black one, sew it up well to make a fashionable poncho or warm wearable cape. If you are dressing up for a party, put them on instead of layering which might disturb your look and you can look stylish and protect yourself from the cold.
Cool toys
Avoid plastics and make your own stuff toys with old blankets. Stuff them with blanket fabrics only or wool and cotton and seal them with another layer of blanket fabric. You will have thick, warm, squishy stuff toys to play with. And the best part, they are all hand-made.
Tote Bags
Most of the time a lot of tote bags are made of thin fabrics and cannot support a lot of items when put into it. If you make a tote bag with thick fabric like an old-blanket then it can support the weight of a lot of items.
Baby Mats
You can make baby play mats by joining blanket fabrics, albeit they are clean, soft and hygienic. These padded mats are perfect for layering on the bed or the floor before making the baby lay on it for playing.