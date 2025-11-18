6 ways to re-use old blankets this winter

Before putting your blanket to any use, make sure it is well-washed and dried out. There should be no dust or mould present in the blanket body. Once the initial treatment is done, you can let your imagination flow.

Cushion Covers / Curtains

An old blanket is quite big and good enough to make at least a set of two to four cushion covers. You can also patch some old pieces of fabric from other discarded material and make insulated pillow covers, which look stylish, are sustainable and also act as a therapeutic craft. Moreover, if the blanket is lengthy, then you can also turn it into a curtain.

Furniture upholstery

More often than not, if you have to purchase furniture upholstery from the scratch, it might coast you a lot. To save the strain on your pockets and re-use old blankets, grab blankets with good designs and use them to make furniture upholstery. This is true not only for sofas and chairs, but also for your pet beds where the inner cushioning can be done with old blankets.

Blanket Fashion

Can blankets be used to make utility items only? Think again because they can be used to make wearable fashion too. If you have a bright coloured blanket or black one, sew it up well to make a fashionable poncho or warm wearable cape. If you are dressing up for a party, put them on instead of layering which might disturb your look and you can look stylish and protect yourself from the cold.