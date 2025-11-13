4 creative uses of fruit peels you never knew existed

Today it has become common for people to use orange rinds and peels while making food or mulled wine or candles. But there are many other creative ways to use fruit peels. Here are four of them.

Artistic centrepiece

Ditch your bone china or glass bowl centrepieces and instead make one out of fruit peels. If you are hosting a winter soiree at your home and want to stand out, then keep fruit peels from different fruits. Not only can you make good uses of the fruits in the dishes served, but also make innovative twirling designs which, when put together can make for a wonderful and organic centrepiece. Fruit peels like Orange, Apples, Kiwi, Pomegranate, work wonders when it comes to designing colourful centrepieces.

Fruity potpourris

Instead of spending a bomb on the market trying to get your hands on potpourris, just keep collecting used fruit peels. Dry them in the sunlight. Add whole spices and dried flowers. Put them in a muslin bag and seal them well. You will have your own home-made fruity potpourris. This not only solves your problem of organic waste accumulation but also helps you to recycle it into something useful. In fact, these can be used as perfect gift items for Christmas and New Year for those who love to keep their homes well decorated.