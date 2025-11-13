4 creative uses of fruit peels you never knew existed

Eating a fruit? What’s the first step you do after extracting the fruit from the peel; throw away the peel isn’t it? What if we tell you that you can save those fruit peels and turn them into something creative? We have done the research and are here to give you four innovative ideas so that you don’t have to do the hard work all over again.
Today it has become common for people to use orange rinds and peels while making food or mulled wine or candles. But there are many other creative ways to use fruit peels. Here are four of them.
Artistic centrepiece
Ditch your bone china or glass bowl centrepieces and instead make one out of fruit peels. If you are hosting a winter soiree at your home and want to stand out, then keep fruit peels from different fruits. Not only can you make good uses of the fruits in the dishes served, but also make innovative twirling designs which, when put together can make for a wonderful and organic centrepiece. Fruit peels like Orange, Apples, Kiwi, Pomegranate, work wonders when it comes to designing colourful centrepieces.
Fruity potpourris
Instead of spending a bomb on the market trying to get your hands on potpourris, just keep collecting used fruit peels. Dry them in the sunlight. Add whole spices and dried flowers. Put them in a muslin bag and seal them well. You will have your own home-made fruity potpourris. This not only solves your problem of organic waste accumulation but also helps you to recycle it into something useful. In fact, these can be used as perfect gift items for Christmas and New Year for those who love to keep their homes well decorated.
Candles in a peel
While jar candles are common today, have you heard of candles made of fruit peels? Take whole fruit peels and in this case, orange works best. Grease it well on the sides. Fill it with orange flavoured wax. Let it harden and you will have an orange candle, literally inside an orange peel. You can try it using cucumbers and pomegranate peels as well. Making your own candles can be therapeutic and when you start applying creativity to it, it becomes all the more engaging.
Fruit peel art
Fruit peels can actually provide wonderful textures when you try to make art with them. Different kinds of fruit peels can be collected and placed under a sketching paper. It can then be filled with different colours to make an abstract painting or simply a realistic fruits in a bowl image. These are very good weekend activities, especially with children. Once done, the final image can be hung on the wall as an artistic achievement.