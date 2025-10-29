Here’s the checklist you need for an indoor greenhouse

Here’s what to keep in mind before setting your indoor greenhouse.

Light matters!

For any greens you need to give them adequate breathing space and good natural light. Hence, you need to select space which can offer both. Moreover, if you notice that there isn’t enough light, then LED growing lights need to be installed. Also, places which are near to AC drafts or vents should be avoided.

Right environment

The apt temperature, ventilation and humidity points are key when it comes to growing plants in your indoor greenhouse. These three key factors promote healthy growth and require constant monitoring. While in the summers, they can become hotter and humid, which can be controlled by installing ventilation fans; during the winters it might get very cold and you have to install insulation. In fact, you need to choose plants depending on the season, so that they grow comfortably in the available conditions and you don’t have to work your way through excess infrastructure planning.

Proper enclosure

You do not need expensive materials to maintain or create a greenhouse. Plastic tubs, reusable cabinets, clear covers etc work just well. Plastic sheets or transparent sheets help in trapping the humidity. Have adequate rack where you can either store the plants or greenhouse accessories which can be easily reachable.