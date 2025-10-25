Glory of Ganga and more: These wallpapers capture Banaras’ spiritual essence

There are cities that live in memory—and then there is Banaras, a city that seems to live forever. At dawn, the Ganges glows like liquid gold, and you can’t help but pause to watch the light spill across its surface.
Noor-e-Banaras, a wallpaper collection by UDC Homes, seeks to capture that feeling. Each design brings home the quiet magic of one of the world’s oldest living cities. It draws inspiration from the silhouettes of ancient temples, the rhythm of the ghats, the play of lamps and lanterns at dusk, and the festive hum of its bazaars.
At the heart of the collection is Glory of Ganga, its crowning jewel. This embellished piece crafted by skilled artisans, shimmers with beads, gold gilding, nalki, cut dana, glitter, dabka, and sequins.
Neha Jain, founder of UDC Homes, explains: “Instead of just copying what Banaras looks like, I wanted to bring its feeling—warm, spiritual, and timeless—into designs and colours that fit modern homes.”
Does she have a personal connection to the city? “Banaras stays with you,” she says. “Some of us had been there before, and the memories were very personal—the morning aarti by the ghats, the sound of conch shells echoing, or simply getting lost in its lanes. Those little experiences became the soul of the collection.”
The collection also challenges traditional perceptions of wallpaper in several ways. “These days, wallpaper is used not just on walls but on ceilings, so its scope is expanding. We’ve created wallpapers that are long-lasting, easy to maintain, and in some cases, even incorporated embroidery to create a truly immersive experience.”
Price starts at Rs 350 per sq ft. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
