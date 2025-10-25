Glory of Ganga and more: These wallpapers capture Banaras’ spiritual essence

There are cities that live in memory—and then there is Banaras, a city that seems to live forever. At dawn, the Ganges glows like liquid gold, and you can’t help but pause to watch the light spill across its surface.

Noor-e-Banaras, a wallpaper collection by UDC Homes, seeks to capture that feeling. Each design brings home the quiet magic of one of the world’s oldest living cities. It draws inspiration from the silhouettes of ancient temples, the rhythm of the ghats, the play of lamps and lanterns at dusk, and the festive hum of its bazaars.

A personal connection to Banaras

At the heart of the collection is Glory of Ganga, its crowning jewel. This embellished piece crafted by skilled artisans, shimmers with beads, gold gilding, nalki, cut dana, glitter, dabka, and sequins.