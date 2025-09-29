Utkarsh Ahuja's label expands into interiors with its signature “modern royalty” aesthetic

Matsya’s home line translates its signature language—rooted in Indian craft and couture sensibilities—into platinum-detailed dinnerware, crystal glassware, soft furnishings, fine textiles, and statement accessories like silk scarves, handbags, and contemporary jewellery. Each item, from the Michelangelo Arch handbag to the Tales of Masai dinnerware, carries the same thoughtful design ethos as the garments that built the brand.

“When you’re trying to build something global, sustainable quality and clarity of creative direction have to be at the heart of it,” says Utkarsh. The artisans who once hand-painted couture lehengas now contribute artwork to porcelain tableware and soft furnishings. “We’ve even collaborated with crystal makers in Germany and jewellery artisans in Jaipur.”

In many ways, Matsya Home & Living is less about product and more about a lifestyle. “We’ll be building a lifestyle story over time—a certain kind of music, a love for books, an eye for antiques, flora, wine, and moments of pause that make life beautiful,” Utkarsh explains. “The Matsya way of life is peaceful, ambitious, respectful, and deeply rooted in responsibility. It’s not just what you wear but how you live.”

The Tales of Masai dinnerware draws from Utkarsh’s travels to Kenya. “Anyone who has visited Masai Mara would know the exotic peace, the rawness of nature, and the visual magnificence. It was even more special with my wife. That memory became a canvas.” Meanwhile, the Michelangelo Arch handbag pays homage to his lifelong admiration for gothic architecture and the Renaissance masters. “There are little figments of every museum and cathedral I’ve loved in that piece.”

The collection also draws from global visual references—from Tuscan landscapes and Unicorn Tapestries to Gothic spires—and will eventually include a contemporary reinterpretation of Indian motifs. “A way of life must unfold, evolve, and be cherished like art. It can never be seasonal,” Utkarsh adds.

Price starts at Rs 6,990. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress