Chennai’s exclusive showcase: Vikram Goyal and Viya blend tradition with contemporary design

In a lush garden setting in the city, two distinct creative forces unite to present a groundbreaking exhibition of design. Vikram Goyal Studio and lifestyle brand Viya by Vikram Goyal are staging their first-ever joint showcase, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design language in a four-day immersive experience. This landmark event promises an evocative journey through limited-edition furniture, sculptural objects, and lifestyle products that celebrate India’s rich artisanal heritage—from intricate repoussé and pietra dura to hand embroidery—reimagined for modern sensibilities.

Highlights from the exhibition: Balaji panels and Dreamscape table

The exhibition is co-hosted by luminaries such as Preethi Krishna, Ranvir Shah, Sharan Apparao, Soumya Keshavan, Vikram Phadke, and Vikram Goyal himself, creating a confluence of culture, craft, and storytelling. Highlights include the dramatic Balaji deity wall panels and the whimsical Dreamscape coffee table, which fuse beauty, meaning, and masterful artisanship.