Chennai’s exclusive showcase: Vikram Goyal and Viya blend tradition with contemporary design
In a lush garden setting in the city, two distinct creative forces unite to present a groundbreaking exhibition of design. Vikram Goyal Studio and lifestyle brand Viya by Vikram Goyal are staging their first-ever joint showcase, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design language in a four-day immersive experience. This landmark event promises an evocative journey through limited-edition furniture, sculptural objects, and lifestyle products that celebrate India’s rich artisanal heritage—from intricate repoussé and pietra dura to hand embroidery—reimagined for modern sensibilities.
Highlights from the exhibition: Balaji panels and Dreamscape table
The exhibition is co-hosted by luminaries such as Preethi Krishna, Ranvir Shah, Sharan Apparao, Soumya Keshavan, Vikram Phadke, and Vikram Goyal himself, creating a confluence of culture, craft, and storytelling. Highlights include the dramatic Balaji deity wall panels and the whimsical Dreamscape coffee table, which fuse beauty, meaning, and masterful artisanship.
We spoke with Vikram to uncover the spirit behind this landmark show.
Is this Chennai event your debut?
It’s our debut here. We’ve launched both Vikram Goyal Studio and Viya through this collaborative showcase. It’s a first for us in Chennai, and bringing both brands together feels really special.”
What does Chennai mean to you personally and artistically?
Chennai has always been close to my heart. Back when I was studying engineering at BITS Pilani, many of my closest friends were from Chennai, so I spent a lot of holidays here. I’ve done interiors for some close friends’ homes here. So Chennai is not just a city to me; it’s personal, it’s home. That connection adds meaning to this presentation.”
This is a broad showcase. How do you approach curating such diverse work cohesively?
We’ve done similar shows before—in Delhi, Bombay, and Calcutta—so we know how to position the pieces, how to create a flow. We curate with the venue in mind—its space, height, and feel—and shape the exhibition accordingly. Each space demands a different approach.
How has the venue influenced your curation?
The venue plays a huge role. We designed the show around the height and layout of the garden space. The architecture, the flow, the ambiance—it all shapes
how we place objects. It’s a dialogue between the venue and the collection.
Tell us about the collaborative nature of this event and your co-hosts.
Viya is a Made-in-India brand with a deep artisanal ethos. Everything—from hand embroidery and block printing to cane, rope, and metalwork—is handmade, rooted in Indian heritage. Our inspiration comes from mountains, fables, cultural symbols, and even elements like the evil eye. It’s a narrative of India’s visual and cultural heritage.
Our co-hosts—Preethi Krishna, Ranvir Shah, Sharan Apparao, and others—are all deeply connected to art, culture, and collecting. Preethi, for example, is a passionate collector with deep Chennai roots. This collaboration is a gathering of kindred spirits who share a commitment to celebrating Indian craftsmanship and culture.
