This home decor label introduces a sculptural collection of contemporary ceramic artefacts

This collection is a dialogue between old-world techniques and modern sensibilities. The idea, Anurag explains, was to create artefacts that could complement contemporary living while carrying the essence of heritage craft. “Each sculpture—be it the grandeur of the Horse Head, the concept of connectedness in the Cactus-Like Trees, or the playful charm of our sculptural Cats—reflects a balance of tradition and innovation.”

Behind each piece is an intensely personal, hands-on process. Everything is designed and sculpted in-house. “Each artefact begins as a sketch in our design studio,” Anurag says. “Our ceramic workshop then brings it to life. The raw clay is shaped by hand by skilled artisans. They apply specially formulated glazes that give each object its unique tone and texture.” After firing, the sculptures are hand-finished, making every piece a singular expression of art and heritage.

Working with ceramics, Anurag notes, has opened a new creative language for the brand. “While wood and metal offer strength and structure, ceramics bring a sculptural freedom that allows for more fluid forms and textured finishes,” he says. “Every glaze and curve carries its own story.” As for how these artefacts fit into a space, versatility is key. “They can be used as statement pieces and displayed on consoles or dining tables. For a more understated presence, they can be tucked into recessed shelves, bookcases, or side tables,”

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress