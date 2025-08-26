This brand's Diora and Lucento collections redefine quiet luxury in furniture

“The Diora Collection is a marriage of refined aesthetics with practical functionality,” says Gagan Rasiwasia, founder of Trestle. “It’s designed to suit Indian ergonomics while offering comfort and versatility.”

Diora—combining wood, metal, stone, and fabric— follows the same vision. It features sculptural detailing and rich layering to create bold, artisanal pieces. It’s furniture as tactile art—ideal for those who love to make a statement without saying too much.

On the other hand, Lucento is a study in restraint. “Lucento reflects a modern vision of living through its sculptural forms, modular functionality, and refined material palette,” Gagan explains. “It blends veneer, stone, metal, and leather to create timeless furniture.”

If Diora is expressive and dramatic, Lucento is elegant and adaptive—a natural fit for today’s flexible living spaces. Think minimal silhouettes, clean lines, and sophisticated finishes that quietly elevate a room.

“You will find a key difference in the approach,” Gagan says. “If Diora is bold and layered, Lucento is about minimalism and modularity—ideal for those looking for subtle sophistication.”

Both collections are rooted in material intelligence, but applied in unique ways. While Diora’s tactile textures lend themselves to expressive, curated interiors, Lucento’s clean geometry seamlessly integrates into contemporary or transitional spaces.

Gagan’s advise to all those who consider furniture as an investment is: “Invest in pieces that reflect your lifestyle. Furniture should be as emotionally resonant as it is functional.”

Price on request. Available online.

