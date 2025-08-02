Couture for your walls: Discover the handcrafted elegance of Soie Lumiere

The collection is handcrafted from slub linen, mulberry silk, and metallic textiles, with each wallpaper featuring embroideries, hand-paintings, or detailed with 3D reliefs and pearls.

Global surface techniques come alive through collaborations with artisans across India, Europe, and East Asia. It exudes a design language that’s restrained luxurious, deeply textured yet delicately modern.

Take Dancing Ginkgo, for instance. Ginkgo leaves twist and float on a silk backdrop, embroidered with fine wire to create a soft three-dimensional effect. It captures nature’s quiet grace in all its glory. Then there’s Snowfall Silk—a pale-hued wallpaper studded with embroidered pearls that shimmer like snowflakes resting on mountaintops. “It captures the stillness of winter, but in a way that feels wearable for a room,” says Anya.

Another standout is Jardin Bleu, a contemporary riff on chinoiserie. A romantic nod to traditional Eastern landscapes is the wallpaper collection across grey-blue silk with hand-painted florals and birds in flight stretch. While rooted in heritage, the piece feels refreshingly current—an ideal fit for both classic and modern interiors.

What truly sets Soie Lumiere apart is its couture-level customisation. Clients can tailor everything from the colour palette to the scale of the artwork. “This collection was created for someone who wants more than just decoration for their homes. It’s about creating a space that tells your story,” says Anya.

All pieces are handmade in India, yet the collection exudes a global vibe. Soie Lumiere is not just a wallpaper, but a heirloom-grade wall couture.

“In a world chasing trends, we’ve chosen to chase permanence. These walls don’t just speak—they remember,” Anya adds.

