Handcrafted marble tables by Avian celebrate the natural beauty of stone

“This collection is a return to material honesty. We’ve worked with marble before, but this time the focus was restraint—clean shapes, just enough detail, and a lot of respect for the natural character of the stone. You don’t need to over-design when the material itself is so strong,” says Pradeep.

The pieces carry a quiet structure—soft fluted bases, ribbed textures, and smooth round or rectangular tops—and have been shaped with clarity, not clutter. No two tables are alike, thanks to the stone’s natural veining, which gives each piece its own quiet variation.

“There’s a clear shift in interiors right now—people are moving back to real materials,” says Ameesha, creative director at Avian. “Marble is back, but not in the overly glossy, decorative way. These are pieces that feel architectural — functional, but with a sculptural edge.”

The Avian marble collection is already on display at the Avian MG Road and Avian Gurugram showrooms. Each piece is developed by hand at the brand’s in-house workshop—a key differentiator in a market filled with machine-made lookalikes.

Some of the standout pieces include Avian Fluted Marble Side Table, which is made from solid white marble with soft grey veining. It has a round top and a fluted base that gives it texture and shape. The grooves run evenly down the body, adding detail without making it feel too busy. It works well next to a chair, by the sofa, or even on its own in a quiet corner. The finish is smooth, and the marble varies naturally from piece to piece, so no two are exactly the same.

The Avian Ribbed Marble Console Table has a long, rectangular top balanced on two ribbed cylindrical legs. It fits perfectly into entryways, living areas, or along a hallway wall.

Made from solid white marble with soft grey veining, the Avian Tapered Fluted Marble Table features a round top on a conical, fluted base. The grooved detailing on the base adds texture and shape, while the wide top gives it a simple and balanced look. It works well as a centre or side table with its contemporary appeal. The smooth finish and natural variations in the stone gives each piece a quiet vibe.

