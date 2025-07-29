Atelier Ajanta reimagines spiritual art through modern sculpture

“It is in the Ajanta Caves where the story of Indian art began. We wanted to honour that legacy while creating something contemporary. Also, full disclosure, Ajanta happens to be Hans’s middle name,” says Jerrel with a smile.

Born in the Netherlands, the brothers carry a cultural identity shaped by migration. Their ancestors, like many from India, were brought to Suriname under British colonial rule. Over generations, language and traditions faded—but one thing remained. “Hinduism survived. Our sculpture is about that resilience. It’s an offering to the eternal truth that survives even when everything else changes,” Hans explains.

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev is very different from a classical religious sculpture in its aesthetics. It is very modern with sharp lines, abstract forms, and matte textures. The trishul and other familiar symbols are subtly embedded in the geometric design and aren’t explicitly depicted.

“We have not replicated a tradition. It’s an artistic expression of the divine. The triangular shapes allude to the trishul, the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. We’ve translated sacred symbolism into a design language, which is quite modern,” says Jerrel.

The duo tells us that the technical process was complicated. The artists had to move away from stone and clay to create crisp, angular edges and turn to polyester acrylic resin to achieve the precision they envisioned. Beyond its craftsmanship, the sculpture represents a full-circle moment. “Shaped by our journey across continents, we’re bringing a piece of Hindu culture back to India. That feels profound,” says Hans. For now, the brothers are focused on refining this one iconic form. “Think KAWS or Bearbrick,” says Jerrel. “We want this sculpture to be instantly recognisable. Hinduism deserves its own modern design movement—and we’re here to start it.”

