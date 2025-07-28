Transform your walls with Life n Colors’ new Amazora collection

The beauty of wallpaper is that it can completely reframe a space like large-scale art or can serve as a focal point when used on an accent wall. And Life n Colors, co-founded by Apourva Sharma and Ashutosh Pandey, know this better than anyone else. Known for transforming cultural heritage and personal narratives into bespoke wallpaper designs, the brand recently launched an experience centre in Gurugram, where it also unveiled its latest collection, Amazora—a global homage to art, memory, and quiet luxury.
“Amazora is a curated experience, like creating your own Louvre room by room,” says Apourva. It is Inspired by everything from Japanese minimalism to European frescoes. The collection features a lush palette of botanical greens, deep midnight blues, soft blush tones and warm golds.
The collection is more than just wallpapers but walls that speak and have a meaning. “Walls are regarded as silent storytellers. Whether it’s Kalighat art reinterpreted for a London apartment or Pichwai blooming across a Mumbai living room, these wallpapers are rooted in tradition yet feel incredibly personal,” says Ashutosh.
Their design process begins with a story and is often the client’s own. From there, textile experts and artists dive deep into visual and cultural research, sketching custom motifs that are then rendered by hand or digitally printed on non-toxic, eco-friendly substrates. “Customisation for us is about emotion, not just aesthetics,” Apourva explains.
In Kashi Reverie this philosophy is brought to life. It is a sepia-toned tribute to Varanasi that captures the quiet rhythm of temple life along the Ganges. Each panel is carefully designed to bring to mind spirituality, depth, and a connection to India’s sacred geography.
It balances authenticity and innovation all in the same work. “We don’t replicate traditional art, we reinterpret it,” says Ashutosh. Their Suneherii collection, for example, blends Indian motifs with modern layering, metallic accents, and abstract forms, making heritage feel refreshingly contemporary.
As for 2025 design trends, Apourva notes a shift toward sustainability, tactile finishes, and narrative-driven design. “People want meaningful homes—walls that tell their stories. That’s the future of luxury.”
Prices start at Rs 5,665. Available online.
