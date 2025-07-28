Transform your walls with Life n Colors’ new Amazora collection

The beauty of wallpaper is that it can completely reframe a space like large-scale art or can serve as a focal point when used on an accent wall. And Life n Colors, co-founded by Apourva Sharma and Ashutosh Pandey, know this better than anyone else. Known for transforming cultural heritage and personal narratives into bespoke wallpaper designs, the brand recently launched an experience centre in Gurugram, where it also unveiled its latest collection, Amazora—a global homage to art, memory, and quiet luxury.

Walls that speak: The philosophy behind Life n Colors’ designs

“Amazora is a curated experience, like creating your own Louvre room by room,” says Apourva. It is Inspired by everything from Japanese minimalism to European frescoes. The collection features a lush palette of botanical greens, deep midnight blues, soft blush tones and warm golds.