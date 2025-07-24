The power of red: Limited-edition ruby collection radiates passion and prestige

“We’ve been sourcing rough rubies from Gemfields since the very beginning of our ruby journey. This long-standing relationship naturally evolved into a creative partnership—and this capsule is the result of that trust and shared vision,” says Ayushi Khandelwal, creative director at Arayian Jewellery.

The vision? Simple. “We wanted to create something truly one-of-a-kind,” says Ayushi. And that they have. Each piece is crafted from rubies sourced at Gemfields auctions—chosen in their raw form, then cut specifically for the design. This bespoke approach allows Arayian’s artisans to achieve near-impossible harmony in colour and size—particularly essential in the capsule’s showstopping necklaces.

Why Mozambican rubies? “They offer unmatched potential when it comes to layout matching. Cutting directly from the rough allows us to tailor each gem. It’s not just about beauty, but balance,” explains Ayushi.

More than just technical brilliance, this collection taps into the symbolic gravitas of rubies. “They’ve adorned royalty for centuries. We wanted to channel that regality into something contemporary. Each design is meant to make the wearer feel like modern royalty—bold, radiant, and unmistakably powerful,” she says.

While diamonds make appearances, they’re never the main event. “We use them only to enhance never overshadow,” she adds.

Price on request. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress