The power of red: Limited-edition ruby collection radiates passion and prestige

In the Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields capsule collection, ruby is the star
High jewellery ruby collection
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields
The colour red has always been associated with passion, and in the gemstone world, there’s nothing so associated with red as the ruby. Long linked with prosperity and protection, it is known as the king of gems in the Hindu culture. In the Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields capsule collection, ruby is the star.

Inside Arayian Jewellery’s collaboration with Gemfields: A journey in red

Anchored by responsibly mined Mozambican rubies, the limited-edition line features a curated edit of high-jewellery pieces that radiate finesse. It features chandelier earrings, diamond-trimmed ruby rings and statement necklaces that command attention.

Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Art Galleria ruby bracelet featuring ethically sourced Mozambican rubies set in intricate gold craftsmanship with diamond accents.
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Art Galleria Ruby BraceletR-Tist Studio
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Asteria earrings adorned with Mozambican rubies and diamonds in a celestial-inspired gold design.
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Asteria Earrings
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Asteria necklace featuring responsibly sourced Mozambican rubies and diamonds in a celestial-inspired, handcrafted gold setting.
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Asteria NecklaceR-Tist Studio
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Blooming Ruby Ring showcasing a vivid Mozambican ruby surrounded by diamond petals in a floral-inspired gold setting.
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Blooming Ruby Ring
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Marquise Butterfly Earrings featuring ethically sourced Mozambican rubies and marquise-cut diamonds in an elegant butterfly-inspired design.
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Marquise Butterfly Earrings
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Ruby Blossom Earrings featuring vivid Mozambican rubies and sparkling diamonds arranged in a floral-inspired gold design.
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Ruby Blossom Earrings
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Ruby Star Ring showcasing a star-shaped arrangement of Mozambican rubies and diamonds in a handcrafted gold setting.
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Ruby Star RingR-Tist Studio
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Scarlet Danglers featuring vibrant Mozambican rubies in an elegant, dangling gold design accented with diamonds.
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Scarlet Danglers
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Scarlet Diamond Web Necklace featuring vibrant Mozambican rubies and diamonds arranged in an intricate web-inspired gold design.
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Scarlet Diamond Web Necklace
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Scarlet Pear and Baguette Diamond Ring featuring a pear-shaped Mozambican ruby and baguette-cut diamonds set in an elegant gold band.
Arayian Jewellery x Gemfields Scarlet Pear and Baguette Diamond RingR-Tist Studio
A model wearing the collection
“We’ve been sourcing rough rubies from Gemfields since the very beginning of our ruby journey. This long-standing relationship naturally evolved into a creative partnership—and this capsule is the result of that trust and shared vision,” says Ayushi Khandelwal, creative director at Arayian Jewellery.

The vision? Simple. “We wanted to create something truly one-of-a-kind,” says Ayushi. And that they have. Each piece is crafted from rubies sourced at Gemfields auctions—chosen in their raw form, then cut specifically for the design. This bespoke approach allows Arayian’s artisans to achieve near-impossible harmony in colour and size—particularly essential in the capsule’s showstopping necklaces.

Why Mozambican rubies? “They offer unmatched potential when it comes to layout matching. Cutting directly from the rough allows us to tailor each gem. It’s not just about beauty, but balance,” explains Ayushi.

More than just technical brilliance, this collection taps into the symbolic gravitas of rubies. “They’ve adorned royalty for centuries. We wanted to channel that regality into something contemporary. Each design is meant to make the wearer feel like modern royalty—bold, radiant, and unmistakably powerful,” she says.

While diamonds make appearances, they’re never the main event. “We use them only to enhance never overshadow,” she adds.

Price on request. Available online.

