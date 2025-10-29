Fireplace dilemma: Wooden or electric, which one to choose?

Traditional wooden fireplace

What you can experience is the manual loading of wood into the fireplace, which is then ignited. Once the fire is burning, you will be able to get the charred smell of burnt logs. These fireplaces are usually present in old colonial mansions or decor that resembles them.

The advantage? These mansions have larger rooms, and a wooden fireplace is perfect for heating up large spaces. However, installing an authentic and traditional fireplace might be difficult and require adjustments to your existing room infrastructure, especially regarding finding a way for the vent. At times, heat can also escape from the vent, as it is an open outlet. It may not be suitable for those who have breathing problems, simply because of the amount of soot and charcoal dust that escapes around in the air. Lastly, a wooden fireplace has many integral components which need to be maintained perfectly for it to function smoothly.