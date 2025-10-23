Fireplace styling: 5 tips to arrange it like a pro for the winter

From making heads turn to becoming the talk of your community for the best fireplace styling, what can you do to make use of the space and blend it in with your home décor?

Clean the whole space

First and foremost, remove everything from your fireplace. Take out old decorative items and clean the mantle well. See if you want to donate or sell off some of the items as a way to declutter. Next, inspect the fireplace itself. Does it need any repairs? Will a fresh coat of paint work? Once the infrastructural inspection is done and ticked off, then check the material and start accumulating all your décor pieces to go in sync with it and the décor of the room, in minimalistic, boho, japandi and many other themes and colours.

Where the eye meets

Usually, fireplace styling starts from the centre. It can be a huge wall art or mirror right above the central point. You can also keep the television or a centerpiece there to attract one’s attention.