Fireplace styling: 5 tips to arrange it like a pro for the winter

Often used for keeping the house warm, but a fireplace styling can actually change the look of your room. You can either keep it minimalistic or work around it to make use of maximum décor space, here’s how fireplace styling can be done.
From making heads turn to becoming the talk of your community for the best fireplace styling, what can you do to make use of the space and blend it in with your home décor?
Clean the whole space
First and foremost, remove everything from your fireplace. Take out old decorative items and clean the mantle well. See if you want to donate or sell off some of the items as a way to declutter. Next, inspect the fireplace itself. Does it need any repairs? Will a fresh coat of paint work? Once the infrastructural inspection is done and ticked off, then check the material and start accumulating all your décor pieces to go in sync with it and the décor of the room, in minimalistic, boho, japandi and many other themes and colours.
Where the eye meets
Usually, fireplace styling starts from the centre. It can be a huge wall art or mirror right above the central point. You can also keep the television or a centerpiece there to attract one’s attention.
Layering
Just like you layer your clothes in this chilly season, fireplace styling also requires layering of the décor. Right at the back is a good space for heavy décor like wall art or fancy mirrors. The middle layer is often reserved for family photographs, while the frontal layer can have some potted plants, small show pieces or sculptures or maybe a few books that you are reading. Each item should have different heights to give it a 3D feel and depth.
Little Things
Once your main decoration is done, find nooks and corners where you can place a column candle or a candelabrum. A scented potpourri or any room freshener can be kept. For seasonal decorations like Halloween or Christmas, try to arrange the décor in theme-based colours.
Hearth Matters!
This depends on the kind of fireplace you have. If there is a hearth, then stack wooden logs. It is okay if they don’t give off perfect symmetry because the beauty lies in the imperfection here.