How should you prepare your garden for the winter?

Separate Indoor plants

Check which healthy plants cannot survive the winter weather and bring them under the shade or inside your homes, if only it is safe to do so. You can line up potted plants near the entrance or in your indoor balcony, or keep the bigger plants as a décor in your house to complement your room décor. Any herbs growing in your garden can be moved around your kitchen or the balcony for easy access while cooking. Moreover, before bringing plants indoors, make sure all pests and harmful micro-organisms are removed, lest they cause trouble inside the house. For their basic essentials try keeping them near windows so that they get enough light and water them when the soil dries off.

Maintain your garden tools

Keep a check on all your garden tools and accessories. All hose pipes and irrigation lines for larger gardens should be well drained. This ensures clean water supply when you start using them from the next time. After cleaning the pipes, coil and store them neatly. Draining out the water is important so that it doesn’t freeze inside the pipes blocking it all the way. For all other tools, clean them well, sharpen where needed and oil the handles for smoother functioning.

Make way for nature

Clean and refill bird feeding trays and ponds if you have any. Keep clean water ideally every day, or else once in every two-three days so that birds and other smaller animals can make a stop at your garden to quench their thirst and satisfy their hunger.

Protect the trees

For delicate plants and trees, you can either wrap them up with burlap or tree wrap. Place mulch around the base of the trees but make sure that they don’t touch the trunk of the tree. You can also put on a tree guard for squirrels, rodents, rats and other pests.