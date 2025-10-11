Turn your houseplants into sculptural art with this simple technique

As the seasons shift and we spend more time indoors, our attention naturally turns to the beauty of houseplants. A simple yet striking way to showcase them is through kokedama, a Japanese gardening technique that turns everyday plants into sculptural works of art.

Bring Japanese elegance indoors: How to make your own kokedama

Kokedama, which translates to “moss ball”, is a method of growing plants in a ball of soil wrapped in moss and bound with thread or fishing line. It’s a creative and meditative project that not only enhances your home décor but also makes for a thoughtful handmade gift.

Because the roots are exposed rather than enclosed in a pot, kokedama suits plants that require minimal watering. Spider plant pups, pothos, philodendron, and succulents all work well, depending on your home’s light conditions.

You will need

Two large bowls

Peat moss

Bonsai soil or potting mix with peat moss and perlite

Water

Preserved moss sheets (available in craft shops)

Scissors

Waxed thread or fishing line

A small plant

How to make it

Begin by soaking the preserved moss sheet in warm water. Gently remove your plant from its pot, shaking off any loose soil. In the second bowl, mix seven parts peat moss with three parts soil. Add water gradually until you can form a firm, cohesive ball that holds together when tossed lightly in your hands. Split the ball in half, place your plant’s roots in the centre, and mould it back into shape.