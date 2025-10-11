Turn your houseplants into sculptural art with this simple technique

As the seasons shift and we spend more time indoors, our attention naturally turns to the beauty of houseplants. A simple yet striking way to showcase them is through kokedama, a Japanese gardening technique that turns everyday plants into sculptural works of art.
Kokedama, which translates to “moss ball”, is a method of growing plants in a ball of soil wrapped in moss and bound with thread or fishing line. It’s a creative and meditative project that not only enhances your home décor but also makes for a thoughtful handmade gift.
Because the roots are exposed rather than enclosed in a pot, kokedama suits plants that require minimal watering. Spider plant pups, pothos, philodendron, and succulents all work well, depending on your home’s light conditions.
Two large bowls
Peat moss
Bonsai soil or potting mix with peat moss and perlite
Water
Preserved moss sheets (available in craft shops)
Scissors
Waxed thread or fishing line
A small plant
Begin by soaking the preserved moss sheet in warm water. Gently remove your plant from its pot, shaking off any loose soil. In the second bowl, mix seven parts peat moss with three parts soil. Add water gradually until you can form a firm, cohesive ball that holds together when tossed lightly in your hands. Split the ball in half, place your plant’s roots in the centre, and mould it back into shape.
Remove the moss sheet from its soak and lay it face down on your surface. Place the soil ball on top and wrap the moss around it, trimming any excess. Secure the moss with waxed thread or fishing line, wrapping it in multiple directions and tying it firmly in place.
To water your kokedama, soak it in a bowl of water for about 15 minutes until fully saturated. Allow it to drain in a colander before displaying it on a decorative dish or suspending it with string.
Depending on humidity, water every one to four weeks. Keep kokedama in a humid environment or near a humidifier during winter. Prune your plant in spring to prevent overgrowth, and feed it once a year with a diluted organic fertiliser.
Grouped together on a tray or hanging in a sunny window, kokedama brings a calm, organic charm to any space — a small act of nature that feels like art.