Why mornings and evenings matter in your garden routine

For those who grow herbs and leafy greens, timing can make a noticeable difference in flavour and freshness. Herbs are at their most aromatic in the morning, once the dew has dried but before the sun’s strength causes their oils to dissipate. The same is true for lettuces and other tender greens. Pick them earlier in the day and you will find them crisp and hydrated, rather than limp and wilted from rising heat.

Cut flowers also benefit from an early start. Having recovered from the previous day’s warmth, and having drawn up moisture overnight, their blooms are at their fullest in the morning hours. Once the dew has lifted, they are ready to be cut and enjoyed indoors.

Evening energy

While mornings are best for watering and harvesting, evenings are kinder to plants when it comes to more stressful activities. Pruning, deadheading, dividing, or transplanting can be thought of as forms of plant surgery. Doing them under the strong afternoon sun risks shocking or even damaging plants beyond repair. By tackling these chores in the cooler evening, you give them the advantage of a restful night to recover.

The same applies to mowing the lawn. Mid-morning and early evening are the ideal times, as grass can recover without the strain of blazing midday heat. Wet grass, however, should always be avoided, no matter the hour — cutting it when damp can spread disease, clog equipment, and weaken the turf.

Weeding is best done after rainfall, when soil is soft and roots can be removed with ease. If rain is scarce, a good soaking the day before can mimic the same effect, saving you energy and frustration.

All-day joys

Of course, not every garden task needs a precise schedule. Some of the most rewarding activities — like strolling through flowerbeds, pausing to notice new buds, or simply breathing in the scent of a rose — can be done at any hour. These quiet rituals are what make gardening more than just a chore; they turn it into a source of calm and connection.

By tuning in to the daily rhythms of your garden, you not only help your plants flourish but also deepen your own relationship with the natural world. In the end, good gardening is as much about timing as it is about tending.