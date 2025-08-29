Gardening and mental health: Why getting your hands dirty helps

Horticultural therapy, a field dedicated to using plant-based activities to support mental and physical health, is gaining attention worldwide. According to Karen Haney, an instructor in horticultural therapy at UCLA Extension in Long Beach, California, it uses structured gardening tasks to help individuals meet specific treatment goals.

“Research suggests 20 to 30 minutes of gardening a few times a week can reduce stress and lift mood,” says Sarah Thompson, a registered horticultural therapist based in Boise, Idaho. “The benefits increase the more regularly you garden.”

Why gardening works wonders for the mind

While simply being outdoors can boost mood and restore focus, gardening adds another layer. “The active engagement of nurturing plants, making decisions and seeing results over time provides meaning and satisfaction that passive time outdoors does not,” Thompson explains.

Gardening is linked to easing anxiety and depression symptoms, fostering a sense of purpose and accomplishment, and promoting mindfulness. Exposure to sunlight can also increase serotonin levels, while soil itself introduces beneficial microbes associated with improved mood.

Science backs the green therapy trend