Gardening and mental health: Why getting your hands dirty helps

If you’ve ever spent an afternoon planting flowers or tending to vegetables, you probably know the feeling: a sense of calm and satisfaction that goes beyond physical exertion. Gardening, with all its lifting, digging and pruning, might feel like work, but it’s deeply rewarding—and science explains why.
Horticultural therapy, a field dedicated to using plant-based activities to support mental and physical health, is gaining attention worldwide. According to Karen Haney, an instructor in horticultural therapy at UCLA Extension in Long Beach, California, it uses structured gardening tasks to help individuals meet specific treatment goals.
“Research suggests 20 to 30 minutes of gardening a few times a week can reduce stress and lift mood,” says Sarah Thompson, a registered horticultural therapist based in Boise, Idaho. “The benefits increase the more regularly you garden.”
While simply being outdoors can boost mood and restore focus, gardening adds another layer. “The active engagement of nurturing plants, making decisions and seeing results over time provides meaning and satisfaction that passive time outdoors does not,” Thompson explains.
Gardening is linked to easing anxiety and depression symptoms, fostering a sense of purpose and accomplishment, and promoting mindfulness. Exposure to sunlight can also increase serotonin levels, while soil itself introduces beneficial microbes associated with improved mood.
A recent study from the University of Colorado Boulder underscores these benefits. Researchers provided one group of participants with gardening classes, seeds, starter plants and access to a community garden, while a second group abstained from gardening for two years.
The results were striking: the gardeners reported stronger social connections, reduced stress and a weekly increase of 42 minutes in physical activity. They also consumed about 7% more dietary fibre, a small change with big implications for reducing risks of depression, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and even cancer.
Similar findings emerged in a 2020 study by the University of Exeter and the Royal Horticultural Society in the UK, which compared gardeners and non-gardeners. The results suggested that the health and wellbeing benefits of gardening could rival those of living in wealthier neighbourhoods—a powerful testament to its impact.
“Physically, gardening improves strength, flexibility and balance. Socially, it creates opportunities for connection. Cognitively, it engages problem solving and creativity,” says Thompson. The activity encourages mindfulness, grounding people in the present and giving a sense of achievement with every new bloom or harvested vegetable.
Perhaps one of gardening’s greatest strengths is its versatility. “Gardening can be scaled to any space, ability or age, and its benefits are accessible to everyone,” Thompson adds. From sprawling backyards to balcony pots, the act of caring for plants delivers mental and physical rewards.
For many enthusiasts, this comes as no surprise. The peace found among leaves, soil and sunlight has always felt therapeutic—now, science confirms it. Whether it’s planting herbs on a windowsill or managing a community allotment, gardening offers a simple, natural way to nurture both mind and body.
So next time you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, consider picking up a trowel. Your mental health might thank you.