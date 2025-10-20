Halloween 2025: 5 DIY Halloween wreath ideas

From gothic to glam, wreaths can be designed in several different ways. First decide on the theme and get all the necessary supplies which include a wreath base made of foam, wire or grapevine, glue, fabric, and other accessories depending on your theme. These are mostly available at your home or in crafts market near you and well within budget. Once you have the base ready, here are five themes that you can try.

Celebrate the Bones!

Take a wreath base. You can first twine a wire and then cover it with a slightly thicker cylindrical foam base. Get your hands on bones, skulls, and other skeletal parts. Arrange them in an order of your preference and glue them on to the wreath. If you see empty space, add in some dried twigs or black fabrics to cover. Allow the hands of feet to dangle from the wreath give it a 3-D effect. Cut a thick black/ red/ white ribbon and tie it as a bow on top to complete the Halloween wreath.

Gothic Glam

Once you have made the Halloween wreath base, place those black flowers. You can purchase artificial ones from crafts market or if you have dried flowers, you can paint them black or reddish black. Arrange them around the wreath to get the desired look and then glue it on to them. You can add a small raven figure on top of a large flower as well. If you want to place the wreath as a headband you can do so, or else tie a velvet red ribbon and hang it up.