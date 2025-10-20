Halloween 2025: 5 DIY Halloween wreath ideas

Wreaths are an important part of Halloween decoration. While they are definitely available for purchase in the mass market, there’s a different joy and fun of making them for your own home décor. If you are playing host to a Halloween party, then here are some of the most impressive wreaths that you can make at home. In fact, if you have younger siblings or children, making a Halloween wreath can be a very interesting engagement activity for the festival.
From gothic to glam, wreaths can be designed in several different ways. First decide on the theme and get all the necessary supplies which include a wreath base made of foam, wire or grapevine, glue, fabric, and other accessories depending on your theme. These are mostly available at your home or in crafts market near you and well within budget. Once you have the base ready, here are five themes that you can try.
Celebrate the Bones!
Take a wreath base. You can first twine a wire and then cover it with a slightly thicker cylindrical foam base. Get your hands on bones, skulls, and other skeletal parts. Arrange them in an order of your preference and glue them on to the wreath. If you see empty space, add in some dried twigs or black fabrics to cover. Allow the hands of feet to dangle from the wreath give it a 3-D effect. Cut a thick black/ red/ white ribbon and tie it as a bow on top to complete the Halloween wreath.
Gothic Glam
Once you have made the Halloween wreath base, place those black flowers. You can purchase artificial ones from crafts market or if you have dried flowers, you can paint them black or reddish black. Arrange them around the wreath to get the desired look and then glue it on to them. You can add a small raven figure on top of a large flower as well. If you want to place the wreath as a headband you can do so, or else tie a velvet red ribbon and hang it up.
Blood on the hands!
This can go as creative and fun as your want. All family members can paint their palms red and take turns to make a handprint on a white fabric. Wrap this fabric around a thick-based wreath and dangle a skeleton palm to complete the look. You can also change it into a wall hanging by making a skeleton wreath and let loose two-three trails of white fabric imprinted with bloody fingerprints.
Floating black candle wreath
The effect of this wreath looks best when suspended mid-air. Take a black wreath base and cover it with dried leaves and flowers. Place battery-operated tea lights or candle lights on it. Switch them on and suspend the wreath. It would look as if a wreath of candles is floating mid-air. This is a good decoration to go above your sitting area or dining area.
Going with the season
If you want to go with the seasonal colours and make wreaths which can be used long after Halloween is over then go for a pumpkin patch wreath. Make a Halloween wreath base and glue deep green or olive green fabric on to it. Place some artificial leaves as well. Take pumpkins of different sizes and glue them up. Finish it off with a Orange hued bow.