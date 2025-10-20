Halloween 2025: How to suspend decorations mid-air?

For all the other-worldly and floating effects to suspend a colony of bat, witches on broomsticks, ghosts and more, here’s what you can do.

Use a fishing line

Fishing lines are inherently strong, almost invisible and easy to manage. If you are a beginner then this is the go-to step for you. All you need to do is tie the fishing line around the object of display, take the other end and attach it to the ceiling or curtain rods and adjust the length to make the object floating in mid-air. It’s almost invisible nature, makes it difficult to see its presence in a low light décor.

Hooks and clips

If the object you have chosen to hang is very light-weight, say paper cut outs then stick command hooks on your ceiling or wall. You can use a fishing line or a black thread to hand the decoration on to the hook. While choosing the hooks and clips, opt for removable ones which don’t damage the stick-on surface or leave any gum residue.

Pole hanging

If you already have poles, rods or curtain rods fixed in your house, make absolute use of them. Drape a fabric over the rods so that they also merge with the overall decoration and then stick the large props, hang them from a hook, tie a thread and hang it from the pole. You have ample ways to do it.