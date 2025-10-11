Halloween 2025: How to pick the right pumpkin for carving?

From visiting the pumpkin patch to select your pumpkin to carving it out of your own hand, it’s an experience to cherish. But as they say, the first step needs to be right, therefore, the right pumpkin needs to be picked and the rest is history. Here’s what you need to tick off when you go to choose your perfect pumpkin.

Size Matters

Ideally medium to larger pumpkins are the best to carve your Jack-o-lanterns. The smaller the pumpkin the difficulties you would face in making the finer cuts and carvings.

Surface cuts

The smoother the surface of the pumpkin, the easier it is to work your way around it. While minor bumps and creaks are okay, major ones would lead your carving to come out deformed. Thus, try to pick a pumpkin which has smooth surfaces.

Weigh it well

Pick up the pumpkin and test its weight. It should have some weight and not feel squishy or very soft. Heavy pumpkin reflects on the fact that it is moisture filled and will not dry out soon. Since Halloween decorations are kept for at least a few days, the pumpkin should be able to sustain that duration and wither away.