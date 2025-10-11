Halloween 2025: How to pick the right pumpkin for carving?

It’s a little more than a fortnight left for Halloween fever to catch up. If you are decorating your house with Halloween accessories and want to make your own pumpkin carving, here’s what you should keep in mind.
From visiting the pumpkin patch to select your pumpkin to carving it out of your own hand, it’s an experience to cherish. But as they say, the first step needs to be right, therefore, the right pumpkin needs to be picked and the rest is history. Here’s what you need to tick off when you go to choose your perfect pumpkin.
Size Matters
Ideally medium to larger pumpkins are the best to carve your Jack-o-lanterns. The smaller the pumpkin the difficulties you would face in making the finer cuts and carvings.
Surface cuts
The smoother the surface of the pumpkin, the easier it is to work your way around it. While minor bumps and creaks are okay, major ones would lead your carving to come out deformed. Thus, try to pick a pumpkin which has smooth surfaces.
Weigh it well
Pick up the pumpkin and test its weight. It should have some weight and not feel squishy or very soft. Heavy pumpkin reflects on the fact that it is moisture filled and will not dry out soon. Since Halloween decorations are kept for at least a few days, the pumpkin should be able to sustain that duration and wither away.
Colour check
Most pumpkins that are used for Halloween carving give out a brilliant orangish hue. This means that the pumpkin has moisture; it’s smooth enough and is fresh. Avoid picking up pale, yellow or greenish ones because they would mean that the pumpkin is not unripe and it would make it difficult for you to carve it.
Flat bottom win!
Always choose a pumpkin which has a flat bottom. This helps in balancing the pumpkin and provides it the stability that is needed for it to stay put when you place it. Most jack-o-lanterns or pumpkin carvings are placed on the ground or on surface. In such a scenario if the bottom is rounded, it will not stay put but rather roll over, which is exactly what one, wants to avoid. Moreover if the bottom is flat, it will also be easier for you place a candle or a lantern from within the pumpkin hollow. Hence, a flat bottomed pumpkin will seal the deal.
Stem check
If the stem of the pumpkin is dark green it indicates that it has been harvested recently and would stay fresh for a long time. If the stem is very soft, cracked, or missing, that would indicate that the pumpkin would not be able to hold on for much longer and should be immediately avoided. While you are checking the stem also gently tap the pumpkin. If you get a hollow sound it means it is ripe and good for carving.