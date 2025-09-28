Decorating your house in Japandi theme? Here are 8 common mistakes to avoid

When it comes to home décor and keeping it minimal, the Japandi theme is on the rise today. Decked with serene white and pastel shades, especially olive green, Japandi is that set-up and that colour palette which provides a soothing aura to the eyes and the mind. It truly embodies the cosiness that your home stands for. If you too want to decorate your house with a Japandi twist then here are some mistakes that should be avoided.
Decorating your house in the Japandi theme? Then first and foremost you need to know what it means. Japandi is a fusion of aesthetics from Japan and Scandinavia where the former contributes to minimalism and the latter to functionality. Here’s a list of things that you need to keep in mind to achieve this while re-doing your home with Japandi principles.
Don’t overdo minimalism
While Japandi does stand for minimalism, it does not mean the removal of everything, such that the stark emptiness of the space hits you. Keep the space mostly empty with a few functional statement pieces. You can add depth in the décor by choosing items having different textures.
Keep it to one to two styles
Sometimes, many try to blend minimalism with authentic traditional décor or boho chic and more. This can destroy the actual essence of this form of decoration. Ideally one should try and encompass the basic principles of Japandi which include simplicity, functionality, natural and craftsmanship. Choose items which are not too flashy or glittery and a colour palette which is eye-soothing.
Stick to natural materials
The basic core of Japandi needs you to incorporate nature and natural materials as much as possible. Hence, avoid synthetic materials, plastic and anything with too much gloss and shine; and stick to cotton, linen, wood, ceramic.
Avoid visual chaos
While of course adding a pop-of colour is necessary, try not to use the wrong colour combinations. Using very dark colours might spoil the look. Instead choose muted dark colours like forest green or charcoal and soft neutral pastel shades like olive green, ochre, peach etc.
Use statement décor
With Japandi, everything is about how you choose to decorate your surroundings so that it reflects who you are. Since every person is different, it is equally important to keep in mind to choose decoration pieces that reflect your style and not the general mass style.
Functionality is a must
Concentrating too much on the right colours and shades should not take your focus from the fact that functionality is the other side of the coin and it should not be neglected. Your furniture must give off good looks and be useful in your daily life.
Keep soft accessories
Try to layer the space through textures. This might include small tabletop indoor plants or larger ones kept around the corners of the room. Keep a soft throw on the sofa or layer it with pillows of different shapes and size to add softness to the look. Light also plays a major part here so keep dim and soft lights instead of one’s which are very harsh.
Don’t clutter with too many items
Keeping too many items on the table or a shelf might just take away the feel from the Japandi décor. Keep only what you think you would need or add to the looks of the space. If you have to keep a few items but it is okay to not have them visible in the space then go for hidden storages. In fact, you can keep some spaces devoid of any decoration. That too adds to the aesthetics.