Decorating your house in Japandi theme? Here are 8 common mistakes to avoid

Decorating your house in the Japandi theme? Then first and foremost you need to know what it means. Japandi is a fusion of aesthetics from Japan and Scandinavia where the former contributes to minimalism and the latter to functionality. Here’s a list of things that you need to keep in mind to achieve this while re-doing your home with Japandi principles.

Don’t overdo minimalism

While Japandi does stand for minimalism, it does not mean the removal of everything, such that the stark emptiness of the space hits you. Keep the space mostly empty with a few functional statement pieces. You can add depth in the décor by choosing items having different textures.

Keep it to one to two styles

Sometimes, many try to blend minimalism with authentic traditional décor or boho chic and more. This can destroy the actual essence of this form of decoration. Ideally one should try and encompass the basic principles of Japandi which include simplicity, functionality, natural and craftsmanship. Choose items which are not too flashy or glittery and a colour palette which is eye-soothing.

Stick to natural materials

The basic core of Japandi needs you to incorporate nature and natural materials as much as possible. Hence, avoid synthetic materials, plastic and anything with too much gloss and shine; and stick to cotton, linen, wood, ceramic.