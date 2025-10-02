What exactly is a deep clean? 5 things you need to know

We all tidy up our houses every day, but there’s a huge distinction between tidying up quickly and having a deep clean. If you've ever questioned what the heck a deep clean actually is and why it's so essential, here are five things you should be aware of.
Daily cleaning is all about regular tasks like vacuuming, mopping the floors and wiping down surfaces. Deep cleaning is a more thorough, detailed operation. It addresses the hidden filth, dirt and bacteria that accumulate over time in the areas you do not clean on a weekly basis, i.e., behind appliances, inside the oven and at the tops of skirting boards and cupboards.
Deep cleaning is not something you accomplish in an hour. It’s a task that requires a whole day or more based on the size of your house. It’s a top-to-bottom undertaking from dusting ceiling fans and washing light fixtures to deep cleaning grout and window sills. Some people prefer to divide up the tasks and deep clean one room a month to make it less overwhelming.
A messy house is a haven for allergens dust mites and germs. Not cleaning thoroughly can cause poor air quality indoors, which can worsen allergies and breathing problems. A good clean eliminates these hidden pollutants creating a cleaner and healthier living space for you and your household.
Grime and dirt may lead to long-term harm to your home and belongings. For instance, a grease buildup on kitchen surfaces is difficult to clean if left for an extended period of time and filthy carpets may trigger early wear. Intensive cleaning keeps your investment safe and can help you avoid paying exorbitant repair or replacement costs in the future.
For most families once or twice a year will be enough for a full deep clean. You could do a major ‘spring clean’ and then another thorough clean in the autumn. But if you are particularly busy with children or pets you may need to deep clean more often in order to stay on top of the mess.