What exactly is a deep clean? 5 things you need to know

We all tidy up our houses every day, but there’s a huge distinction between tidying up quickly and having a deep clean. If you've ever questioned what the heck a deep clean actually is and why it's so essential, here are five things you should be aware of.

All you need to know about deep cleaning

It’s not just on the surface

Daily cleaning is all about regular tasks like vacuuming, mopping the floors and wiping down surfaces. Deep cleaning is a more thorough, detailed operation. It addresses the hidden filth, dirt and bacteria that accumulate over time in the areas you do not clean on a weekly basis, i.e., behind appliances, inside the oven and at the tops of skirting boards and cupboards.

It’s a project, not a chore

Deep cleaning is not something you accomplish in an hour. It’s a task that requires a whole day or more based on the size of your house. It’s a top-to-bottom undertaking from dusting ceiling fans and washing light fixtures to deep cleaning grout and window sills. Some people prefer to divide up the tasks and deep clean one room a month to make it less overwhelming.