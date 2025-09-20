Cillian Murphy skips Nolan’s The Odyssey and coins the term ROMO

After six movies with Christopher, Cillian’s ROMO approach makes total sense. His work on Oppenheimer was intense with all the serious weight loss and deep research that went behind channelling the late physicist. Stepping back from The Odyssey might be exactly the break he needed before diving into his next big project.

Even though Cillian isn’t on screen, he’s already hyping the film. “If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it’s Nolan. I’m just chuckling at the hype, but I can’t wait to see what he does,” he said. And with Nolan pushing boundaries technically—this will reportedly be the first movie shot entirely on IMAX cameras—expect nothing less than cinematic ambition.

Fans of Cillian Murphy have plenty to look forward to regardless. He’s set to appear in the Peaky Blinders movie, Netflix’s Steve in 2025, and 28 Days Later: The Bone Temple. So skipping The Odyssey doesn’t mean a dull year for the Golden Globe winner.

Meanwhile, the rest of us can enjoy his new vocabulary contribution. FOMO? Overrated. ROMO? Life-changing. The Odyssey hits theatres July 17, 2026. And Cillian? He’s perfectly content to cheer from the sidelines.