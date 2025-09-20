Tulsa King Season 3: All you need to know about Sylvester Stallone’s mafia show

Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight “The General” Manfredi when Tulsa King storms into its third season this fall. Paramount+ has dropped the first trailer, teasing fresh rival gangs, tense showdowns, and even a spinoff tie-in.

Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King returns for a gritty season 3 this September on Paramount+

The crime drama, created by Taylor Sheridan, returns on Sunday, September 21, rolling out 10 new episodes week by week for fans ready to dive back into the underworld. Its return marks almost a year since season 2 came into existence.

The season runs until November 23rd and releases each episode at 3am ET on Paramount+.

The series is about Dwight "The General" Manfredi, an American Mafia caporegime, who has been recently released from prison in New York and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma. There, he begins to set up a criminal organisation.