Tulsa King Season 3: All you need to know about Sylvester Stallone’s mafia show

Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight “The General” Manfredi when Tulsa King storms into its third season this fall. Paramount+ has dropped the first trailer, teasing fresh rival gangs, tense showdowns, and even a spinoff tie-in.
The crime drama, created by Taylor Sheridan, returns on Sunday, September 21, rolling out 10 new episodes week by week for fans ready to dive back into the underworld. Its return marks almost a year since season 2 came into existence.
The season runs until November 23rd and releases each episode at 3am ET on Paramount+.
The series is about Dwight "The General" Manfredi, an American Mafia caporegime, who has been recently released from prison in New York and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma. There, he begins to set up a criminal organisation.
Tulsa King Season 3 kicks off with episode Blood and Bourbon on September 21, followed by The Fifty on September 28, The G and the OG on October 5, Staring Down the Barrel on October 12, and On the Rocks on October 19.
The season continues with Bubbles on October 26, Art of War on November 2, Nothing is Over on November 9, and Dead Weight on November 16, before wrapping up with a yet-to-be-titled finale on November 23.
At the end of Season 2, Dwight had gone legit with his weed business, defeated his rivals and found love with Margaret, only to be abruptly captured by a tactical team.
Season 3 likely reveals the culprit: FBI Special Agent Russo, who coerces Dwight into becoming an informant in exchange for protection.
Along with Sylvester, the American series also stars Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale, Martin Starr as Bodhi and Jay Will. There's also Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A. C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.
