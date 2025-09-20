The Family Man turns 6: Manoj Bajpayee confirms season 3 is in the works

As The Family Man celebrates six years since its premiere, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and sparked excitement by teasing that Season 3 is officially in progress.

Manoj Bajpayee hints at The Family Man Season 3 on 6th anniversary

Marking the milestone on Instagram, Bajpayee shared a series of throwback photos from the debut season of the hit series, which first streamed in 2018. In the caption, he wrote:

“6 years since #TheFamilyMan Season 1 dropped and became a cult classic. Season 3? Bas samajh lo, operation underway…”

Created by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK, The Family Man follows Srikant Tiwari (played by Bajpayee), a seemingly ordinary middle-class man juggling family life while secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional wing of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The gripping spy thriller stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. In Season 2, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the cast as the formidable antagonist Raji, marking her digital debut. Parts of the season were directed by Suparn S. Verma.

The second season explored Srikant's struggle to lead a normal life after quitting TASC for a corporate job, only to be drawn back into action when a deadly new threat emerges one that ties in with past enemies and foreign insurgents.

While fans eagerly await details about Season 3, Manoj Bajpayee continues to stay busy with multiple projects. His recent release Inspector Zende sees him in the lead role, opposite Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj. The cast also includes Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Bhalchandra Kadam.

Another notable release is Jugnuma, directed by Raam Reddy. Set in the late 1980s in the Indian Himalayas, the film centers on Dev, a man haunted by mysterious forest fires ravaging his orchard estate. As the fires intensify, Dev begins to unravel long-buried truths about himself and his family.

With the buzz around The Family Man Season 3 growing stronger, fans can take Manoj Bajpayee’s cryptic update as a sign that the wait might soon be over.

