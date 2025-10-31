Wilted prayer flowers: 6 ways to reuse them creatively

Here are some of the creative ways to reuse wilted prayer flowers and also keep yourself engaged in some activities.

Floral potpourri

The first step is to collect all the wilted prayer flowers and assemble them together. Next go through the batches and pick out the ones which still have a fresh aroma. Those are your target flowers for a potpourri. Usually flowers like jasmine, hibiscus, rose, marigold work best for these kind of natural fresheners. Next, grab some clove, cinnamon and essential oils from your kitchen and cabinets and your recycled potpourri is ready.

Home-made dhoop

If you have regular pujas at home, then dhoop or incense sticks are a mandatory essential in your puja cabinet. Instead of purchasing them from outside, here’s your turn to make them at home with wilted prayer flowers. Take the collected flowers and grind them into a powder. Mix it with sandalwood or cow dung powder, roll them into cone-shapes and sun-dry them for a few days. Your home-made dhoop is ready.