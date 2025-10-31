Wilted prayer flowers: 6 ways to reuse them creatively

With the festive season gone and many households having pujas at home, one of the byproducts is large amounts of wilted prayer flowers- petals, leaves, stems etc. While in most cases, people would dispose them, there are also certain creative ways to reuse them at home. These wilted prayer flowers need to be collected and worked around with to make new things which are equally effective and usable in daily life.
Here are some of the creative ways to reuse wilted prayer flowers and also keep yourself engaged in some activities.
Floral potpourri
The first step is to collect all the wilted prayer flowers and assemble them together. Next go through the batches and pick out the ones which still have a fresh aroma. Those are your target flowers for a potpourri. Usually flowers like jasmine, hibiscus, rose, marigold work best for these kind of natural fresheners. Next, grab some clove, cinnamon and essential oils from your kitchen and cabinets and your recycled potpourri is ready.
Home-made dhoop
If you have regular pujas at home, then dhoop or incense sticks are a mandatory essential in your puja cabinet. Instead of purchasing them from outside, here’s your turn to make them at home with wilted prayer flowers. Take the collected flowers and grind them into a powder. Mix it with sandalwood or cow dung powder, roll them into cone-shapes and sun-dry them for a few days. Your home-made dhoop is ready.
Be natural colour ready
Flowers have always been a great source of natural colours which are used for various purposes. For those, who prefer to use natural colours during Holi, can use these wilted prayer flowers to make their own skin-friendly colours. All you need to do it grind the flowers and mix sandalwood powder if needed. Moreover, these natural colours are also used for painting or making Rangoli during occasions.
Floral crafts
Both candle and resin crafts are picking up quite well. You can use these flowers to decorate both. Floral candles have always been a hit. Place the flowers in layers of the wax and add essential oils to the wax to get the scented aroma. Resin pendants, ear-rings, hair clips etc are quite popular with flowers. Another option is to make floral hand-made paper, notebooks, bookmarks or fabrics. These fabrics can then be turned into apparels, tote bags etc.
Beauty Bombs!
Segregate your choice of flowers from the wilted prayer flowers, say rose or jasmine. Add these to warm water and Epsom salt to create bath bombs or foot soaks that will help you relax and let out all the pent-up festive energy and stress.
Floral Spray
Why spend a bomb on floral mists when you can make them at home, and even customise it as per your choice? Boil petals, cool them and store in bottle. Spray it whenever you want. These can act as room fresheners or natural face mist sprays.