Want your kitchen to be cleaner for longer? Try these 4 ideas

Who doesn't want a clean kitchen? However, even cleaning a kitchen everyday is hardly enough sometimes. Since we cook in the kitchen and that needs some serious prepping, our kitchen gets cluttered rather quickly.

Want a clean kitchen? You need to focus on smarter cleaning

If you want your kitchen to be cleaner for longer you need to spend time on a smarter system which minimises clutter. Humidity is the silent enemy of Indian kitchens. Steam from boiling, frying, and pressure-cooking rises into cabinets, softening plywood, loosening laminates, and encouraging mould. Dealing with this is more urgent as is sorting a better storage system. Here are some ways you can keep your kitchens clean.

Invest in smarter storage options

Clutter accelerates wear and tear because items get crammed, bumped, or stored incorrectly. Start with sturdy, airtight containers for grains, pulses, spices, and snacks. High-quality glass jars or BPA-free plastic can keep moisture and pests away, which ultimately protects your shelves and prevents recurring deep-cleaning.

Vertical storage racks, under-shelf baskets, and pull-out drawers make it easy to access items without tugging or scraping the cabinets repeatedly. Label everything clearly so ingredients don’t get opened, spilled, or forgotten.

Regular appliance care to prevent breakdown

A kitchen’s lifespan depends heavily on how well you maintain its appliances, be it your gas stove, refrigerator, mixer-grinder, oven, dishwasher, and even smaller tools like toasters or air fryers. Clean stovetop burners weekly to prevent residue buildup that slowly corrodes the metal.

Refrigerator coils should be brushed every three months because dust makes the compressor overwork, reducing the appliance’s life. With mixer-grinders, avoid overloading the jar since too much pressure weakens the motor. Even your air fryer benefits from care; wipe the heating coil regularly, avoid using harsh scrubbers on non-stick surfaces, and line the basket with parchment when needed to reduce long-term damage.