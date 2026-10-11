The latest Chennai exhibition brings together young artists to explore the designs of nature

The idea began with a biodiversity walk organised with Nature Red, an educational initiative associated with the Crocodile Bank. The walk brought the young artists into the landscape alongside members of the Irular community, traditionally known for their knowledge of snakes. They spotted snakes, a red chameleon, striped ladybirds, birds and turtle shells, while patterns in flowers, leaves and seeds caught their attention.

Diana did not wanted this biodiversity walk to be something forgotten after. She instead thought to snowball this entire thing into an art exhibition.

Back in the studio, these observations opened up conversations about tessellations, the mathematical patterns seen in nature, and the work of artists such as MC Escher. The young participants also explored the golden spiral in sunflowers and cauliflower, as well as repeating patterns in pineapples and snake scales, before developing their own interpretations.