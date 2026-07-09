Four artists put contemporary abstraction in conversation with design

Walk into most galleries and the art waits for you. Framed, lit, labelled, at a respectful distance. Spatial Dialogues, the inaugural exhibition at The Collectors Room by Artiform, is not doing any of that.

How four artists turn a furniture showroom into living, breathing abstraction

Curated by Isaiarasi Annamalai, the exhibition brings together four artists —Bhagwan Chavan, Dilipkumar Kesavan, Jacob Jebaraj, and Pravin Kannanur — whose works have been placed not merely in a space but in active conversation with it. “There is a kind of spatial rhythm being created with the artwork and the interior itself. It’s not just a work placed over here. There is a conversation going on along with the interior around it,” says Isaiarasi.