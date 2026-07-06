Assam-based artist Bhejal on how street art holds a mirror to society

The concrete, crumbling walls of Guwahati are undergoing a visual renaissance through the work of local street artist Bhejal. Through large-scale murals, he transforms neglected urban structures into public narratives that engage both local communities and international audiences alike.

Concrete flyovers, decaying walls and forgotten urban corners across Guwahati are his canvases, and his style often integrates the existing physical flaws of the sites into the final composition. This is evident in one of his most celebrated works, a deer mural near Gauhati University. Faced with a fractured wall split by a growing tree, he incorporated the living branches as the antlers of a painted deer. We speak with the artist about how street art can hold a cultural mirror to society.