Assam-based artist Bhejal on how street art holds a mirror to society
The concrete, crumbling walls of Guwahati are undergoing a visual renaissance through the work of local street artist Bhejal. Through large-scale murals, he transforms neglected urban structures into public narratives that engage both local communities and international audiences alike.
Concrete flyovers, decaying walls and forgotten urban corners across Guwahati are his canvases, and his style often integrates the existing physical flaws of the sites into the final composition. This is evident in one of his most celebrated works, a deer mural near Gauhati University. Faced with a fractured wall split by a growing tree, he incorporated the living branches as the antlers of a painted deer. We speak with the artist about how street art can hold a cultural mirror to society.
What is the philosophy behind choosing the moniker Bhejal (a word that generally means adulterated or impure in Assamese and Bengali)?
I see the entire world as “bhejal” (spurious or impure), and through art, I want to purify it. Hence, I adopted it as my artistic name. My parents say I was connected to art from the moment I was born. They say that as soon as I could hold colours in my hands, I was already involved with art. I do not exactly know when I developed an interest in art—it feels as though it has always been a part of me.
However, my philosophical thinking is somewhat different. I know that Assamese culture is unique, and I want to use it to communicate with people through my paintings. I want to connect hearts through art.
How do you blend deep-rooted cultural motifs of Assam with the raw, modern, global aesthetics of street graffiti and hiphop culture?
Whether it’s modern graffiti or hiphop culture, I always try to give everything my own Assamese identity, bringing an Assamese touch to everything I create.
I have travelled to Nepal and connected with artists there. I observed their art styles, and now I want to present work that represents Assam. In fact, I was the first artist in Assam to create graffiti art at Sankardev Kalakshetra. If one visits, one will understand how I have blended graffiti with Assam’s culture and traditions.
Whenever I paint outside Assam, I make sure to include an Assamese essence in my work. And whenever I create art in Assam, I blend that Assamese identity with influences from international and contemporary art styles.
Do you actively seek out damaged or overlooked public infrastructure to see how a physical flaw can inspire a narrative?
For me, the entire world is a canvas. I do not need to choose a specific canvas. Whenever I walk along the roads, I see the world through a different lens.
The essence of my life is music and art. I paint the sun, the rain, lightning, storms, and everything around me. The purpose behind the name Bhejal is to touch the hearts of people walking along the roads of life. If someone feels something when seeing my artwork, that itself is my art.
How do the live reactions and engagement with regular passersby shape your experience while creating?
Whenever I paint, many people come to see my work, making me open to both positive and negative feedback. Even if four people criticise me and only one appreciates my work, everyone still expresses their thoughts. I want to convey my inner feelings so that they can connect with my experiences.
What makes graffiti a more immediate and potent tool for social commentary than traditional forms of protest?
We have only one life, so instead of getting lost in criticism, conflict, unrest, protests, and revolutions, why not create a constructive environment and bring beauty into society? What objection could there be to that?
I do not speak much. Instead, I paint. I hope that among thousands of people, at least one person will understand the emotions behind my work and share those feelings with others through kindness, helping to make the world a more beautiful place. That is my goal.
My purpose is to help build a peaceful world. Through the positive messages in my artworks, we can spread awareness, inspiration and beauty throughout society. Through painting, we can share love, af fection and connection with people.
Do you feel a growing community of young artists is turning public walls into collaborative democratic canvases?
Currently, especially in the Northeast, I have noticed something concerning. With the growing use of AI, many young people are relying on it as their primary source of creative inspiration. We should use technology, but not at the cost of our own creativity.
Technology and human creativity should go hand in hand. The creations that emerge from combining both will be unique. Therefore, my message to the younger generation is this: use technology, but do not abandon your own creativity. Preserve both if we can.
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