Assamese artist and gallerist Malabika Saikia talks about her journey, being a gallerist, and more
Encouraged at a young age by parents, Malabika Saikia pursued a career in arts. But when she noticed the ‘scarcity of exhibition venues in Gurgaon, she took a step to solve the problem by opening her own gallery – ArtCradle in 2023. At wrapping up of their latest exhibition White-on-White, we caught up with Malabika.
How did growing up in Assam influence your artistic mind?
Growing up in Assam, I was surrounded by a culturally rich environment that nurtured my love for art from a young age. I was fortunate to have uncles and aunts on both sides who were talented in art, and I think that’s where my innate interest in art began. My parents played a significant role in encouraging me.
Tell us about your just concluded exhibition White on White 4.
This exhibition showcasing all white-on-white art has been truly exhilarating for me. The months of preparation, along with the participating artists, were well worth it. Seeing everyone create such wonderful works has been incredibly motivating, and it’s inspired me to push myself and explore even more in the future.
What’s your favourite medium or material to work with, and why?
Pen and ink is my go-to medium, it’s where my creativity truly comes alive. I’ve always been drawn to detailed works and surrealism, and pen and ink allows me to bring my ideas to life with precision and freedom.
How has your art evolved over the years — both in style and in message?
As an artist, I believe evolution is gradual, and with each piece, I grow. My art reflects life’s phases, shifting and morphing with me. Each new work is a snapshot of where I am, and I’m constantly surprised by the evolution.
What inspired you to start your own art gallery?
Participating in diverse group exhibitions across Delhi and Gurgaon, I encountered the distinctive challenges of Gurgaon’s evolving art landscape; the scarcity of exhibition venues posed contrasts to Delhi’s vibrant milieu. Providentially, an astute art aficionado catalysed a seminal idea – to establish a gallery fostering artistic dialogue. Following three years of diligent research and conceptualisation, we inaugurated this cultural venue in March 2023. The premiere exhibition yielded gratifying success – nine artworks found appreciative patrons, imbuing us with encouragement. Subsequently, a prolific trajectory unfolded: twelve curated shows within twelve months.
Now, as I reflect upon this endeavour’s third year, my journey epitomises a symbiosis of continuous learning and profound artistic fulfilment. I extend sincere gratitude to fellow artists, revered mentors, discerning clients, passionate art enthusiasts, friends, and family – their unwavering support has galvanised my creative pursuits.
Who have been your biggest inspirations?
My parents were my biggest supporters, encouraging me and my siblings to explore art from a young age. Their enthusiasm and faith in me fuelled my dreams, and I’m grateful for the foundation they helped me build.
How do you handle creative blocks or moments of doubt?
I’ve developed a keen eye for spotting inspiration in everyday life. Whether it’s a fleeting moment, a texture, a colour, or a conversation; I find that inspiration is always present, waiting to be tapped into. This mindset keeps my creative mind engaged and active, and I’ve been fortunate to not experience many blocks.
How do you see Assamese artists fitting into the broader Indian and global art scene?
As an artist, I believe that art transcends boundaries, and I’m proud to be part of a community that shares a common passion, regardless of language, culture, or geography. Being an Assamese is who I am, but it doesn’t define my art or my connection with fellow artists. We’re all part of a larger creative family, united by our love for art and self-expression. This sense of belonging and shared purpose is what drives me to keep creating and exploring.
What role does your gallery play in promoting local Assamese or North-eastern art?
As a gallerist, I want to encourage and promote the rich cultural heritage of my home state. By delving deeper into the traditional patterns and designs of Assam, I want to create a platform for local artists to shine and share their stories with a wider audience. I’m excited to learn more and celebrate Assamese art through my gallery.
Upcoming exhibitions
My upcoming shows will feature a mix of established and emerging artists, exploring themes that resonate with me. I’m currently working on a show that celebrates the intersection of traditional and contemporary art practices, highlighting the unique perspectives of artists from the Northeast region. I’m also planning a solo exhibition featuring an artist who’s pushing the boundaries of mixed media, and a group show that explores the concept of identity through art.