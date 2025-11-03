Artist Thota Vaikuntam explores embroidery in his new collection of artworks displayed in Delhi

For those who are aware of the works of Vaikuntam knows how he intricately portrays the visual imageries of life in Telangana through his works. But this time he explores a new visual language – that of embroidery. For Threads of Tradition, Vaikuntam brings in a beautiful fusion of canvas and craft. His paintings were brought to life by the Shams family of Agra, who are the 16th practitioners of zardosi embroideries for over three centuries. This elevates his art to a three dimensional practice which seems to come out of the canvas and speak to the viewers.

Vaikuntam has reimagined iconic symbols, colours and figures through works on velvet with silk zardosi embroidery which have been embellished with precious and semi-precious stones. Colours like red, ochres and blacks with stylised and ornate jewellery and garments find repeated motifs in the artworks. But more than artworks, they are vessels which hold memories and their passing down through generations. And this happens in two ways. While Vaikuntam uses traditional imageries, the Shams family of Agra also weaves life to it through their traditional craftsmanship. It is a perfect coming together of the artist and artisan situation which has been aptly given the title Threads of Tradition.