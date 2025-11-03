Artist Thota Vaikuntam explores embroidery in his new collection of artworks displayed in Delhi

Artist Thota Vaikuntam is back with a solo presentation of his latest artworks, titled Threads of Tradition, at Delhi’s Black Cube Gallery from November 6 onwards. Vaikuntam, in contemporary times, is one of the most celebrated modern artists who is known for his figurative paintings of the people of Telangana. However, in this exhibition, he explores the medium of embroidery, expanding his artistic portfolio.
For those who are aware of the works of Vaikuntam knows how he intricately portrays the visual imageries of life in Telangana through his works. But this time he explores a new visual language – that of embroidery. For Threads of Tradition, Vaikuntam brings in a beautiful fusion of canvas and craft. His paintings were brought to life by the Shams family of Agra, who are the 16th practitioners of zardosi embroideries for over three centuries. This elevates his art to a three dimensional practice which seems to come out of the canvas and speak to the viewers.
Vaikuntam has reimagined iconic symbols, colours and figures through works on velvet with silk zardosi embroidery which have been embellished with precious and semi-precious stones. Colours like red, ochres and blacks with stylised and ornate jewellery and garments find repeated motifs in the artworks. But more than artworks, they are vessels which hold memories and their passing down through generations. And this happens in two ways. While Vaikuntam uses traditional imageries, the Shams family of Agra also weaves life to it through their traditional craftsmanship. It is a perfect coming together of the artist and artisan situation which has been aptly given the title Threads of Tradition.
The way the artist and curator Sanya Malik see the collection is not a different medium opted by the artist, but an expansion of his existing thought process with the inclusion, rather a detour, of traditional artistry.
What: Threads of Tradition
When: November 6 – 30, 2025
Where: Black cube Gallery, New Delhi
Timings: 12 noon – 6 pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays)
