Nandan Purkayastha on faith, form and the fluid language of myth

It happens instinctively. Some ideas arrive as forms that demand physical weight — they need to be touched, carved, or built. Others come as gestures, lighter and more fluid, meant to flow through paper or pigment. The sculptures often carry the physical memory of tradition, while paintings allow me to explore the emotional residue of those stories. I think of them as two sides of the same conversation — while one is solid, the other is transient. Both are part of the same continuum between memory and material.