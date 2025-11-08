LATITUDE 28’s new space in Delhi turns exhibits and architecture into one performing organism

Displaying the artworks by contemporary artists the exhibition displays not only a range of different practices but also shows no matter the medium or the specialised practice, the venue and the architecture can be woven in the show as a collaborator. Participating artists include Firi Rahman, Sudipta Das, Salik Ansari, Juhika Bhanjadeo, Chandan Bez Baruah, Waswo X Waswo and Riyas Komu.

Dave mentions, “The idea of space as performance has been central to performance theory, particularly in the work of Erika Fischer-Lichte, who reminds us that performance is transformative precisely because it places the spectator inside the act rather than outside it. The visitor in this exhibition is not passive. They cross thresholds, voids, and suspensions, walking beneath Sudipta’s fragile paper figures cascading from above, detouring around Chandan’s carved landscapes, or pausing before Firi’s ecological drawings unfurling across the walls, confronting Komu’s politically charged figuration that transforms the gallery into a site of dialogue and dissent. The gallery itself performs. Its false partitions, beams, and windows fold into the dramaturgy, creating an environment where architecture and artwork together choreograph how we move and feel.”